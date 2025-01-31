7 Ways to Save Money on Your Next National Park Trip

National parks are a fantastic way to explore the great outdoors, whether you’re into leaf-peeping or stargazing. Although most are free to enter, some destinations charge fees, which can cost up to $35 per vehicle or $20 per person. Here are some ways to save money if you plan on visiting a National Park Service (NPS) property with an entrance fee this year.

Consider an America the Beautiful Annual Parks Pass

The outdoors website Bearfoot Theory suggests opting for an $80 America the Beautiful Pass if you plan to visit several federally-managed sites in a year. The pass grants you admission to over 2000 national parks, national monuments, national forests, and more. It covers the entrance or standard amenity fees for the pass holder. The America the Beautiful Pass also covers up to four adults at parks that charge per person, as well as any number of guests in a personal vehicle at per-vehicle fee destinations.

Skip the Park Hotels and Restaurants for Campsites

Campsites aren’t free, but at $5 to $30 per night at most national parks, they’re much cheaper than staying in a hotel (especially one on-site). Camper vans are also an excellent option for those who want something sturdier when camping on an NPS property. Many national parks have restaurants operating on site, but if you’re looking to stretch your travel budget, planning ahead by packing snacks and cooking your meals at the campground is much more affordable.

Patrick J. Endres/GettyImages

See If You or Your Loved Ones Qualify for Special Entry

Seniors can get into any national park for free with a Senior Lifetime Pass. The pass has a one-time fee of $80 and grants pass holders 62 years and older NPS entry for a lifetime. They can also bring up to three guests at no charge, or however many fit in their personal vehicle.

Fourth graders are also eligible to receive a special pass to the National Park System. The government program called Every Kid Outdoors allows fourth graders and their families (up to three adults and any kids under 16 if the entrance fee isn’t per-vehicle) to enter national parks for free for the duration of their school year. Children only needs to fill out an online diary entry about the things they’d like to see and do in the great outdoors, print out a pass, and show it at the front gate for free entry into any national park.

Visit National Park Monuments

The Travel Channel suggests visiting any of the more than 100 monuments managed by the National Park Service to save money on your next trip. Unlike the big ticket national parks like the Grand Canyon and Yosemite, such places usually have little to no entrance fees.

Take Advantage of Volunteer Opportunities

Another great idea from the Travel Channel is to volunteer at your nearest national park. You won’t have to pay an admission fee, and you’ll get to enjoy the same natural beauty as the rest of the park guests. Whether you’re interested in being a campground host, a preserve caretaker, or filling some other role, the National Park Service website has an opportunity for you.

Tashdique Mehtaj Ahmed/GettyImages

Take the Shuttle

One of the best ways to avoid paying up to $35 in vehicle admission fees is to park your car outside the park and take a shuttle to the entrance. You may still have to pay an entrance fee to walk in on foot, but it will be much cheaper than it would be otherwise.

Visit on Free Entrance Days

All NPS sites waive admission fees on free entrance days. Other costs, including timed entry or reservation fees, may still apply. These are the dates to look out for in the remainder of 2025:

April 19: First day of National Park Week

June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day

August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

September 27: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

