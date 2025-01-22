Wendy’s May Launch a Thin Mint Frosty for Girl Scout Cookie Season

Although the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) recently announced its discontinuation of two cookies, Toast-Yay! and S‘mores, we know Thin Mints aren’t going anywhere. According to the organization‘s website, they’re the best-selling cookie in the lineup. Fans of the treat should be happy to hear that a Thin-Mint-inspired Frosty may be coming to a particular fast food restaurant very soon.

As Food & Wine reports, Wendy’s is rumored to release a Thin Mint Frosty next month. Food influencer Tyler Bowers, a.k.a. teamsupernovafb on Instagram, was the first to share the news. He posted a possible release date of February 21 along with a leaked image showing a vanilla Frosty with chocolate (and possibly mint-flavored) swirls. The food news influencer snackolator reported the same news on their Instagram page with a cleaned-up version of the leaked photo. As of yet, there’s no news about how much the special Frosty would cost.

Food & Wine attempted to reach out to Wendy’s for confirmation, but they didn’t get a response. Nothing has been verified by GSUSA either, but that hasn’t stopped people from getting their hopes up. Comment sections on both snackolator’s and teamsupernovafb’s posts are flooded with excited users. If the Thin Mint Frosty rumor proves to be true, it’s sure to interest fans of both the Girl Scout cookie and the frozen dessert.

This wouldn’t be the first time Wendy’s did a special collaboration with a well-known brand. On October 2, 2024, the fast-food chain officially announced its temporary partnership with Paramount and released a ​​“Krabby Patty Kollab” meal for SpongeBob SquarePants’s 25-year anniversary. This combo consisted of the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty inspired by the cartoon. The former item consisted of a quarter pound patty, two slices of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and—of course—a secret sauce. The Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty took the classic vanilla Frosty base and added a pineapple-mango purée swirl.

