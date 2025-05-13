Miracle Whip is a tangy, creamy condiment with numerous applications. People might mix some into their potato salads or spread it on their sandwiches. The ingredient is welcome basically anywhere that mayonnaise is, but it’s not the same thing. So what exactly is Miracle Whip, anyway?

What Is Miracle Whip Made of?

Miracle Whip contains the same basic ingredients as mayo: eggs, oil, and vinegar. The main difference in the formulas is that Miracle Whip is heavily diluted, creating a less rich—and lower calorie—product. For example, the No.1 ingredient in Kraft mayonnaise is soybean oil, while the primary component of Miracle Whip is water.

According to Taste of Home, the FDA classifies Miracle Whip as a dressing because the condiment’s water, sugar, and spices lower its oil content to less than 65 percent. That’s why Kraft Heinz is legally obligated to market Miracle Whip as an “alternative mayo dressing” instead of just labeling it mayonnaise.

The Origins of Miracle Whip

Miracle Whip wasn’t originally meant to appeal to calorie-conscious consumers; it was developed as a more affordable condiment during the Great Depression. Per Mashed, Kraft debuted the product at the 1933 Chicago World‘s Fair, an event dedicated to showcasing American inventions. Meanwhile, the city of Salem, Illinois, claims that Kraft purchased the recipe from a restaurant called Max Crossett‘s Cafe in 1931 before rebranding it.

Either way, the condiment began as a blend of mayonnaise and boiled salad dressing. Boiled dressing—a household staple during the Great Depression—typically consisted of eggs and vinegar emulsified with water, milk, or cream, and then seasoned with sugar, salt, and spices. After reducing the mixture and adding starch to thicken it, home cooks were able to achieve the creamy consistency of mayo without oil, which was hard to obtain at the time.

Like boiled dressing, Miracle Whip has a sweeter and spicier profile than the more sour, egg-forward mayonnaise. Some people use the products as substitutes for each other, regardless. While Miracle Whip has much less fat and calories, it’s actually higher in carbs and sugar than Kraft mayo—so it’s status as a “diet-friendly” alternative depends on which diet you follow.

If a mass-produced food item isn’t labeled as what it appears to be, there’s probably a good reason for that. For instance, you might be surprised to learn that Cool Whip isn’t technically whipped cream.

