Is It Time To Replace Your Water Bottle? Here’s How To Tell

Most will agree that reusable water bottles are a great idea in theory and in practice. What you may not realize is that every one of them has an expiration date. Inevitably, even the sturdiest materials will break down over time.

Though the average lifespan varies, experts suggest that certain types—like hard plastic bottles—should be replaced every year. At the same time, stainless steel models may last for well up to three years.

Below, we break down everything else you need to keep in mind, including the tell-tale signs that it’s time to give your old trusty one the heave-ho.

Why Do Water Bottles Need To Be Replaced?

Water bottles come into contact with a lot of liquids. Gradually, those fluids can cause damage to the bottle’s material, causing it to degrade or possibly become discolored. Once the bottle’s structural integrity is breached, it could lead to dangerous chemicals seeping into your drink.

Moreover, the inside of your water bottle can become a breeding ground for bacteria that thrive when exposed to moisture. It’s not uncommon for mold to develop on the inside of a water bottle over time.

The human mouth is an ideal environment for bacteria, too, and can be host to a variety of microbes, including bacteria and viruses, all of which can easily make their way from there into your drinking vessel. Beverages that are loaded with sugar, like sports drinks, can promote further fungal growth as well.

How To Tell That It’s Time To Replace Your Water Bottle

Suppose the inside of your water bottle is currently sporting fuzzy patches of mold. In that case, you’ve probably already tossed it into the trash. But there are some more subtle signs to keep an eye on when it comes to figuring out when it’s time to replace your water bottle, like the following:

You Notice Visible Wear and Tear

Dents and scratches on the outside of a bottle shouldn’t be much of a concern. Still, it’s essential to check for possible cracks on the inside of your bottle, as these could provide an opportunity for harmful, unwanted bacteria to proliferate, further accelerating degradation.

You Notice Things Taste (Or Smell) Funky

Once the material starts to break down and chemicals begin to really leach into fluids, you may start to pick up on some unusual—and unpleasant—tastes and smells. You can blame it on all that growing bacteria within. If you notice an “off” odor or taste of any kind, it’s a clear-cut indication that you should definitely chuck that bottle.

You Notice Discoloration on the Inside

Oxidation can lead to corrosion and rust, even in stainless steel bottles. If you start to see discoloration on the inside of your reusable water bottle that won’t wash off, or you notice rust spots and potential signs of pitting, your bottle has seen better days and has been compromised.

You Notice the Manufacturer Recommends It

Some manufacturers include recommendations regarding the lifespan of a product. This will vary depending on what material your water bottle is made of, but when in doubt, you can always refer to it.

As a general rule of thumb, though, plastic water bottles typically have the shortest lifespan and are good for about a year. Glass water bottles could last for anywhere from two to three years but may be more prone to breakage than plastic models, while stainless steel reusable water bottles have a typical shelf life of up to three years.

