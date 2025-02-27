Why Are Four-Leaf Clovers Considered Lucky?

The shamrock, also known as the three-leaf clover, has been an emblem of St. Patrick’s Day for centuries. Legend says it became a symbol when Saint Patrick (then a bishop) used it to refer to the Holy Trinity of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. While the shamrock mainly has religious ties, the four-leaf clover—often mistaken for the same plant—is often associated with luck. But why is that?

How rare are four-leaf clovers?

One thing that makes the four-leaf clover a lucky charm is its rarity. The chances of stumbling across one are typically about one in 10,000—much less likely than seeing a shamrock. And why is this the case? It’s all about genetics.

The extra-leaf trait in the common clover happens because of an extremely rare mutation. It’s a recessive gene that’s passed down in clover chromosomes, which have four packages. This means that rare traits are even harder to come by compared to organisms with only two chromosomes. The four-leaf characteristic will only show if all four chromosomes have the mutation. Temperature, soil conditions, and other environmental factors can also prevent the fourth leaf from showing. As a result, it’s difficult not to feel lucky upon finding a four-leaf clover (though the plant usually grows in clusters, so if you find one, you may spot another as well).

The plants can grow more than four leaves, too. As the BBC reported, one 2017 survey found that the chances of finding a five-leaf clover are one in 24,000; other sources suggest a one-in-a-million chance. The Guinness World Record for the clover with the most leaves belongs to Yoshiharu Watanabe‘s 63-leaf clover. The gardener used cross-pollination to create a clover with as many leaves as possible.

The Mythology Behind Four-Leaf Clovers

Rarity isn’t the only reason four-leaf clovers are considered lucky. Several aspects of Celtic culture also influence its association with good fortune. According to Better Homes & Gardens, its symbolism is deeply rooted in Irish history and mythology. Celtic priests, known as Druids, used shamrocks to uncover evil spirits and escape from them. Meanwhile, four-leaf clovers were used for protection against magic spells and bad luck. Children also believed they’d be able to see fairies if they held a four-leaf clover. The clover does not only stand for good fortune; it also represents faith, hope, and love.

