Why Does Costco Open So Late?

If you’ve ever had a craving for one of Costco’s celebrated $1.50 hot dog and soda combos first thing in the morning, you might have been disappointed to discover the doors were locked. The popular discount warehouse chain doesn’t open until 10 a.m. at most of its locations. That’s a departure from other grocery retailers, some of which open early or even remain open 24 hours. So why won’t Costco let in the early risers?

As with most of Costco’s business decisions, it comes down to money.

Reader’s Digest contributor Charlotte Hilton Andersen spoke with two longtime Costco employees who asked to remain anonymous. According to the workers, Costco opts to open later in the morning to save on operating costs. Shaving a few hours off of their hours of operation cuts down on the number of full-time employees needed as well as warehouse expenses like electricity.

“It saves on payroll costs ... because we can use part-time staff in the earlier part of the day, saving full-time employees for a bit later and allowing us to get by with fewer staff,” one Costco employee told Andersen.

There is, however, still plenty going on prior to the doors being unlocked. Workers can be on site as early as 4 a.m. for stocking and other prep. It’s not likely customers would want to be around for the commotion. As one Costco employee told Mental Floss in 2018: “It’s controlled chaos with loud music along with the blaring of the forklift sirens. Employees are rushing to finish and clean up, drivers are rushing to put merchandising in the steel [shelving], and the floor scrubber slowly but surely makes its way around the warehouse.”

Andersen also quoted the Costco employees as stating that internal research has found that customers don’t show up in droves earlier in the day; most members do their shopping in the afternoons.

Despite the policy, Costco’s hours can vary slightly by location. Several California locations, for example, open at 9 a.m.

If you prefer to do your bulk shopping early, you can always switch allegiance to Sam’s Club. That warehouse chain permits customers to come in at 8 a.m.—two hours before their official opening—provided they have a Plus membership.

If you’re still perturbed by Costco’s limited hours, you can always join their staff. Employees are often able to shop after the store has closed.

Read More About Costco: