“The World of Tim Burton” Exhibit Makes Its Final Stop in London

In the 1980s and ’90s, Tim Burton won over audiences with his distinct visual style and blend of comedy and horror. The American director is behind numerous mainstream and cult classics, from Beetlejuice (1988) to Ed Wood (1994)—and now, fans in London can see his career in a new light.

According to Smithsonian magazine, an exhibition called “The World of Tim Burton” has made its final stop in London after a decade of touring. This collection comprises more than 600 items spanning 18 films. While visitors will learn about each movie’s props, influences, and development, they will also gain insight into the less-covered parts of Burton’s career. The Design Museum, which is hosting the exhibit, shares that “while most well-known for [Tim Burton’s] cinematic work, this show will display the full extent of his production as an illustrator, painter, photographer, and author, as well as explore key collaborations with designers.”

Jack and Sally puppets from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” / Stefano Guidi/GettyImages

Props on display include Edward Scissorhands’s gothic getup, Wednesday Addams’s dress from the Netflix series Wednesday, and more familiar costumes from Burton’s work. Some of the most fascinating parts of the exhibit include artifacts from before the filmmaker’s career took off. Home movies, sketches, and lecture notes from when he attended the California Institute of the Arts in the late 1970s give guests a unique view into the young artist’s mind.

Tim Burton’s sketches on display / Stefano Guidi/GettyImages

You should act fast if the Tim Burton exhibition is on your radar. Tickets are disappearing quickly and are currently sold out until mid-November. Adult tickets start at £19.69 (about $25.48), admission for kids 6 to 15 begins at £9.85 (about 12.74), and children younger than 6 can get in for free. Keep in mind that the gallery is open until 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays when planning to visit. The final showing is on April 21, 2025.

