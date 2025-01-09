Wildfires that have broken out in Los Angeles County this week continue to threaten both residents and properties. As of this writing, over 45 square miles have been affected and 179,000 people have been told to evacuate. The fires are so intense that their heat signatures can be detected by NASA instruments from space.

Among those rallying to help displaced victims is Airbnb. The housing rental hub is now offering free accommodations to assist those who can no longer remain in their homes.

The site is partnering with 211 LA, a local information service. Residents in need of a place to stay can phone the hotline, which will act as an intermediary between callers and Airbnb.org (the company’s charitable division that opens housing up for emergency or disaster events like hurricanes). Depending on the home, the costs are either absorbed by Airbnb.org or the homeowners opening up their property for use.

“Airbnb.org has provided more than 1.6 million nights of emergency stays for more than 250,000 people,” the company said in a statement. “Airbnb.org partners with nonprofits and governments to identify those impacted by disasters, and is able to offer free stays because of funding from Airbnb, private donations, and Airbnb hosts who offer their homes for free or at a discount.”

Those who booked a regular stay and are being ushered out of affected areas are likely eligible to receive refunds under the company’s Major Disruptive Events Policy.

Currently, Airbnb is offering places to those who have lost homes or been ordered to evacuate in Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Sylmar. To book a stay, residents have been advised to complete a 211 LA intake form first. If a property is available, the person will be contacted. Applicants also need a new or existing Airbnb account to qualify.

The company isn’t the only business providing assistance. Uber is offering two ride credits of up to $40 each for those headed to public shelters; Lyft is giving away $25 credits. Planet Fitness is offering shower, locker room, and Wi-Fi access in select locations.

