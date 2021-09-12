10 Ancient and Contemporary Yule Traditions

Yule has become synonymous with the Christmas season, but its origins predate the Christian holiday by centuries. By many accounts, the term comes from the Old Norse word jól, which was a three-night festival marking the winter solstice. Amidst the darkest nights of the year, the festivities evoked rebirth and renewal. Many pagan Yuletide traditions were absorbed by Christmas when Christianity spread through Europe, but a more traditional version of the festival is still observed by Wiccans and modern pagans today. From feasts to bonfires, here are some ways the ancient holiday is celebrated around the world.

Lighting Candles

Cozy | Gregory Adams/GettyImages

Modranecht, or “Mother’s Night,” is the name of another ancient festival that took place around the same time as Yule. Among pre-Christian pagans, it was a time for honoring female ancestors, goddesses, and mother figures. There may also have been connections between Modranecht and Yule, since both were observed on the solstice. Mother’s Night has since become part of many modern Yule celebrations. Many people use the day to kick off the Yuletide season by lighting candles, baking cookies, and sharing stories about women.

Hanging Mistletoe

Love (or fertility) is in the air. | Chiara Benelli/GettyImages

Plants like poinsettias, holly, and of course evergreen trees are common sights at Christmastime. Mistletoe is another botanical symbol of the season, but it was originally associated with Yule. The Druids had a particular appreciation for this plant, with their name for it referring to an “all-healing” quality. (The plant does indeed have numerous medicinal properties.)

In Norse mythology, an arrow made from mistletoe brought down the god Balder. This may have been the origin of its connection to kissing: In some versions of the myth, the goddess who brought Balder back to life decreed that anyone who stood under mistletoe must kiss in honor of love overcoming death.



The plant also symbolized fertility and renewal, which is how it became an important symbol of Yule. The sprigs are still used to decorate homes during Yuletide celebrations today.

Burning a Yule Log

Burning a log a day keeps the evil spirits away. | chrispecoraro/GettyImages

The term Yule log first appeared in print in the 17th century, but the tradition dates back much further. Gaels and Celts burned logs decorated with pinecones, holly, and ivy during winter solstice celebrations. The act was meant to cleanse themselves of the past year and usher in the new season. The ashes were also believed to provide protection against lightning and evil spirits. Other cultures have adapted the custom and made it their own over the centuries, but its significance to Yule remains the same: Burning the log is a way to welcome the sun’s return.

Bringing a Christmas Tree Indoors

Merry and bright. | Anastasiia Krivenok/GettyImages

Though evergreen trees are a fixture of Christmas iconography, their association with winter celebrations originated with paganism. Thousands of years ago, evergreen branches were collected and scattered around homes in Europe to bring cheer and hope to dark days. Like mistletoe, evergreens were meant to celebrate renewal and life in the face of death, with their green needles that never fade in color. German protestants were the first to adopt the practice into their Christmas celebrations.

Caroling

Spreading Yuletide cheer | FOTOGRAFIA INC./GettyImages

Before Christians sang Christmas carols, pagans sang songs to celebrate winter solstice. Instead of going door to door, they sang while dancing around stone circles. The word carol actually derives from the old French word carole, which originally described a popular circle song and dance. While singing was—and still is—part of Yule celebrations, it wasn’t exclusive to the winter holiday. Pagans used carols to welcome change during all four seasons of the year.

Making Yuletide Wreaths

’Tis the season for crafting. | Kseniya Ovchinnikova/GettyImages

In the same way that contemporary winter celebrations might include baking sugar cookies or making gingerbread houses, making evergreen wreaths has been a yuletide custom for thousands of years. Keeping with the theme of resilience and rejuvenation, this tradition was developed to celebrate life. They were originally worn on the head or around the body; today, they decorate doors and windows.

Hosting an Outdoor Fire Celebration

Pairs well with a blanket and hot cocoa. | Bratosin Olteanu / 500px/GettyImages

Fire and light are traditional symbols of Yuletide, as they’re meant to evoke the sun’s return following the darkest day of the year. In some households, this predominantly involves burning candles and Yule logs; in others, it involves large bonfires around which dancing and feasting take place.

Toasting Norse Gods and Loved Ones

To Thor! | Witthaya Prasongsin/GettyImages

Feasting and drinking with loved ones is a common Yuletide tradition. The practice of drinking ale and toasting loved ones for 12 days straight started as a means of welcoming change in ancient Norway. Some of the gods that were celebrated at this time of the year included Odin (god of war and the dead), Freyr (the god of the harvest and fruitfulness), and Thor (the god of thunder and lightning).

Setting Up a Yuletide Altar

Honoring the season | Denise Panyik-Dale/GettyImages

Another way to celebrate the winter solstice is setting up an altar with items and symbols honoring the season. Traditionally, ancient altars may have featured evergreen branches, candles, and symbols of deities like Odin and Thor. Contemporary altars may include all of the above, as well as any modern keepsakes or decorations that hold significance to the builder.

Welcome the New Year

A-wassailing we will go. | Matt Cardy/GettyImages

The final day of Yuletide is New Year’s Eve, or the end of the calendar year. Marking the completion of one of the most sacred seasons, contemporary celebrations blend customs from many traditions. They almost always involve some sort of party, complete with games, songs, drinking, and of course, lots of fire. The last of the Yule log is burned on this day, and torches and fireworks bring the party outside.

