Animals

7 Animal Crossings Around the World

BY Michele Debczak
March 3, 2020
smontgom65/iStock via Getty Images

Animals’ natural habitats are shrinking, and the spaces they have left are often carved up by dangerous, multi-lane highways. Highways fracture ecosystems into isolated parts, which can limit genetic diversity of the organisms in each portion and jeopardize a species’ chance of survival. When animals attempt to cross these barriers, they end up putting themselves in harm’s way, and depending on their size, they can threaten the safety of people on the road.

A solution that’s gaining popularity around the world is the construction of animal crossings. Also known as animal bridges or wildlife overpasses, these structures extend over busy highways like normal bridges, but instead of cars, they provide safe passage to wildlife. Greenery planted over bridges can make them inviting places for wildlife, and fences along roads sometimes funnel animals toward the safe crossing points. Different types of bridges have been built to cater to different animals: There’s an animal crossing for crabs in Australia and one for squirrels in Washington state. Check out these and more examples of extraordinary animal crossings around the world below.

1. Wildlife Overpass // Banff National Park, Canada

Wildlife crossing in Banff National Park
Lucilleb/iStock via Getty Images

Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, is home to megafauna like moose, elk, and grizzly bears. When these animals attempt to cross a highway, they pose a threat to human drivers and passengers as well as themselves. That’s why, beginning in 1996, officials installed six wildlife overpasses and 38 underpasses on the Trans-Canada Highway, which bears 30,000 vehicles along the 25-mile stretch from Banff National Park to the Kananaskis River every day. Wildlife mortality in the area has dropped by 80 percent as a result of the animal crossings.

2. Crab Bridge // Christmas Island National Park, Australia


Large animals like elk and bears aren’t the only ones that deserve safe passage across busy streets. Each year, 50 million red crabs on Australia’s Christmas Island head toward the sea to spawn—a mass migration that’s been complicated by human development in recent years. To help the crustaceans reach their destination safely, the island built a 16-foot-high bridge the crabs can scale to cross a busy road. Thirty-one special crab underpasses and 65 miles of plastic barriers funneling them toward the passageways were also installed.

3. Natuurbrug Zanderij Crailoo // The Netherlands


Natuurbrug Zanderij Crailoo

in The Netherlands is the longest wildlife crossing on Earth. The 2625-foot-long, 164-foot-wide bridge stretches across roads, railways, and a sports complex. Animals like deer, wild boar, and European badgers use it to travel to isolated environments that would otherwise be inaccessible to them. Natuurbrug Zanderij Crailoo translates to “sand quarry natural bridge,” and it's one of more than 600 "ecoducts" in the nation.

4. Nutty Narrows Bridge // Longview, Washington

Nutty Narrows squirrel bridge
Bruce Fingerhood, Flickr // CC BY-NC 2.0

Animal crossings come in all shapes and sizes. Nutty Narrows Bridge in Longview, Washington, is suspended above a busy thoroughfare and it’s just wide enough to fit a squirrel scampering to safety. Local builder Amos Peters constructed it in 1963 to keep squirrels away from the traffic below. Since then, several similar squirrel bridges have been installed around town.

5. A556 Green Bridge // United Kingdom

Overpasses that allow wildlife to avoid traffic are called “green bridges” in the UK. In 2018, one of these bridges opened above the Knutsford-Bowdon bypass on A556 in Cheshire, England. The greenery is meant to attract small animals like badgers and voles. Unlike some other wildlife crossings, this one is open to people as well. A path on the bridge aids agricultural workers crossing the highway.

6. Wildlife Overpass // Snoqualmie Pass, Washington

Animal crossing in Snoqualmie Pass
Washington State Department of Transportation, Flickr // CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Even before the construction of a wildlife bridge near Snoqualmie Pass in Washington was completed, it was attracting animals. Deer were spotted using the overpass to cross Interstate 90 as early as 2018. After 8-foot walls were erected around the bridge to muffle noise and local flora was planted, the animal crossing official opened in 2019. It was designed to play host to elk, bears, and mountain goats, but some unexpected visitors have also been spied using the bridge. It was the site of an alleged Bigfoot sighting earlier in 2020.

7. Eco-link @ BKE // Singapore

Animals crossing in Singapore
Jnzl's Photos, Flickr // CC BY 2.0

When you hear the word Singapore, you may picture a futuristic metropolis, but the island is home to plenty of wildlife as well as people. Two rainforest nature reserves outside the city center were separated by traffic for three decades before a wildlife overpass linked them together in 2013. Singapore's Eco-Link @ BKE spans eight lanes and it was the first wildlife overpass of its kind built in Southeast Asia.

Big Questions

What's the Difference Between Horses and Ponies?

BY Kerry Wolfe
March 4, 2020
Height isn't the only difference between horses and ponies.
AsyaPozniak/iStock via Getty Images Plus

A horse is a horse, of course of course—except when it’s not. Horses and ponies are members of the same species, Equus caballus. The creatures share a lot of similarities. In general, you can ride them, drive them, and most importantly, pamper them like spoiled pets. Horses and ponies alike have shaped human society, letting people make agricultural and industrial advancements and helping civilizations wage wars and fight battles.

They aren’t quite the same, though. As any barn rat will tell you, the main difference between a horse and a pony is height. Horses are measured in hands, with one hand equaling 4 inches. An equine that measures 14 hands, 2 inches at the withers (the ridge between their shoulder blades) is considered a horse, whereas those that fall below this threshold are known as ponies.

"The height of an individual horse or pony will always determine whether or not the animal is a horse or pony, regardless of the name of their breed or the stereotypical standards," Emily Thomas, museum assistant at the International Museum of the Horse in Lexington, Kentucky, tells Mental Floss in an email.

A handsome bay horse stands next to a fluffy gray cat
This 16-hand Morgan gelding is well above the minimum horse height.
Courtesy of Kerry Wolfe

But despite the strict height distinction, how people refer to certain horses and ponies is a bit fluid. This is where the semantics can get muddier than a spring paddock. Take the Arabian Horse, for instance: According to the Arabian Horse Association, the standard height for this elegant breed ranges from 14.1 to 15.1 hands, with some individuals standing under or over the average [PDF]. This means that some Arabian Horses are pony-sized, even though they’re often still called horses. And then there’s the Connemara Pony, which is still widely considered a pony even though its average height clocks anywhere between 13 and 15 hands.

Miniature horses are the most confusing example. The American Miniature Horse Association only registers minis that measure 34 inches (the breed is so small, they’re measured in inches rather than hands) or below. Yet despite their pint-sized proportions, these tiny equines are still called horses rather than ponies. This is because, as Horse Illustrated reports, a breed’s conformation can also influence whether we consider something a horse or a pony. Minis were essentially designed to resemble their much-larger counterparts, just drastically smaller, as if they'd been shrunk in the evolutionary dryer.

A miniature horse sniffs noses with a larger horse
Despite the size difference, both equines in this image are commonly referred to as horses.
Abramova_Kseniya/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Tradition can also play a role in whether an animal is called a horse or a pony. The Icelandic Horse averages a height of 13 to 14 hands and has a heftier build. But breeders and registries still refer to the thick-maned Nordic steeds as horses. It’s said this is not only because of the animals' strength and weight-carrying abilities, but also because the centuries-old, Viking-era breed has always been called a horse. As Élise Rousseau writes in Horses of the World, the concept of a pony in places with shorter breeds doesn’t exist at all; equines in these areas, no matter how small, are simply known as horses.

Tradition is also why all polo mounts are called ponies. As The Horse Rider's Journal reports, the Manipuri Pony of India was considered the original polo breed. But today, a variety of horse breeds are used in the sport, though all polo mounts—regardless of height or type—are still referred to as ponies.

Basically, nailing the difference between when to call something a horse or a pony can be as tricky as naming one. One thing a pony is not, however, is a baby horse—that would be a foal. A person may call their horse a pony in the same way the owner of a full-grown dog may refer to their pooch as a puppy, but it’s a term of affection rather than an acknowledgement of age.

Have you got a Big Question you'd like us to answer? If so, let us know by emailing us at bigquestions@mentalfloss.com.

holidays

35 Offbeat Holidays You Can Celebrate in March

BY mentalfloss .com
March 2, 2020
shmac84/iStock via Getty Images

If you're into cute animals, delicious food, alien abductions, and/or a lack of typos, March is the month for you. Here are 25 offbeat holidays that celebrate a wide variety of quirky passions.

1. March 1: National Pig Day

Adorable baby piglet looks right at the camera
iStock.com/HadelProductions

Sure they like to roll around in mud, but that's just a pig's clever way of keeping cool on a hot day. Pigs are fascinating creatures—and one of the most intelligent members of the animal kingdom. Spend the first day of the month paying tribute to oinkers around the world.

2. March 1: National Peanut Butter Lover's Day

If you love peanut butter, this is the day to proudly polish off your PB-based sandwich of choice. Reflect on all of the amazing qualities of peanut butter, from its delicious taste to its amazingly effective gum-removing capabilities. If that’s not enough, there’s even a year-round website for lovers of the legume-based spread.

3. March 1: Peace Corps Day

A volunteer army intended to combat the evils of Cold War communism with kindness, the Peace Corps took its first steps when President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order on this day in 1961. At the time he was only requesting a trial mission, but the Peace Corps has since become a worldwide humanitarian institution.

4. March 2: Fun Facts About Names Day

A stack of name tags
miflippo/iStock via Getty Images

And you don't even have to go very far to celebrate. Check out some of our many posts celebrating onomastics.

5. March 3: What If Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day

They would rule the world is what.

6. March 3: National Anthem Day

The lyrics of "The Star-Spangled Banner" superimposed on an old American flag.
Andrea Izzotti/iStock via Getty Images

By the dawn’s early light, we do believe the United States adopted “The Star-Spangled Banner” as its national anthem on this very day. Francis Scott Key wrote the famous words in his 1814 poem “Defence of Fort McHenry,” which would later be set to a popular British standard tune. Although recognized over time by various American institutions, the song did not become the official anthem until Congress passed a resolution making it so in 1931.

7. March 4: National Grammar Day

The people who care most about this holiday will also want to know that National Proofreading Day is just a few days later, on March 8.

8. March 5: Cinco de Marcho

A group of men toasting mugs of beer
iStock.com/taa22

Technically, Cinco de Marcho is a nearly two-week celebration that commences on March 5 and is followed by a rigorous, 12-day training regimen that allows observers of the holiday to prepare their livers for St. Patrick’s Day.

9. March 6: Middle Name Pride Day

Time to celebrate the names of those long-lost relatives, your mom's maiden name, or whatever middle name your parents decided to give you—embarrassing or otherwise.

10. March 7: Alexander Graham Bell Day

Alexander Graham Bell
Hulton Archive/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

On March 7, 1876, 29-year-old American inventor Alexander Graham Bell received a patent for a little invention called "the telephone."

11. March 7: Genealogy Day

It's been a long winter, and March just wants to make sure you didn’t forget who you are.

12. March 8: National Proofreading Day

A hand holding a red pen and marking up a document
AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Sure, it may seem scary—but the red pen is your friend. As is giving that missive you’re about to send a second (and very careful) reading. A typo might not seem like a big deal … until it costs you $80 million (or some serious embarrassment.)

13. March 9: Panic Day

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy enthusiasts may struggle to fully embrace this holiday, but this March 9th event encourages you to indulge all of your deepest fears and let loose a rampage of unbridled hysteria. Observational practices may include—but are certainly not limited to—tearing out one’s hair, sobbing uncontrollably on the subway, running around the office in a flop sweat and screaming at the top of your lungs, or finally breaking ground on that underground bunker you’ve always dreamed of building.

14. March 9: Fill Our Staplers Day

Stephen Root in Office Space (1999).
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Founded by the Dull Men's Club, this holiday is intended to serve as a reminder to refill your stapler. But having an empty stapler is a good reminder to refill your stapler, too.

15. March 10: Organize Your Home Office Day

Why stop at refilling the stapler?

16. March 10: International Bagpipe Day

Traditional scottish bagpiper at Dunnottar Castle
Lukassek/iStock via Getty Images

There are more than 130 different kinds of bagpipes played worldwide, and this is an international holiday to celebrate every single one of them. Be prepared!

17. March 10: Mario Day

Written in abbreviated form, this date reads Mar 10. Or, as it appeared to a Mr. Mario Fascitelli: MARIO. Fascitelli decided this quirk of the calendar was deserving of a holiday for people to celebrate the Marios in their lives.

18. March 12: National Alfred Hitchcock Day

Alfred Hitchcock
Peter Dunne, Express/Getty Images

Nobody’s particularly sure why March 12th is Alfred Hitchcock Day: it’s neither the Master of Suspense’s birthday (that’s August 13), nor does it commemorate the date of his death (that happened on April 29, 1980). Still, it’s as good a time as any to regale your movie-loving friends and family members with your encyclopedic knowledge of Hitchcock trivia.

19. March 13: National Open an Umbrella Indoors Day

This day is for facing down that age-old superstition: Open an umbrella indoors and shield yourself from the bad luck that may or may not follow. (We’re hoping it’s the latter.)

20. March 14: Pi Day

Professor writes out the full number Pi on a chalkboard
domin_domin/iStock via Getty Images

Don’t let the sound of the name fool you: 3/14 does not commemorate the sweet, baked circuitous treat (but feel free to grab a slice). It is the official day of the Greek letter symbolizing the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, pi, also known as 3.14159265359 …

21. March 14: International Fanny Pack Day

Retro styled man putting a gigantic cell phone into his fanny pack
iStock.com/RyanJLane

From grandparents to Normcore hipsters, the fanny pack spans generations—and so does this holiday. And, for better or worse (but definitely worse), it doesn’t seem in danger of going anywhere.

22. March 15: True Confessions Day

According to the calendar, March 15 is the perfect day to confess all your deepest, darkest secrets. Good luck!

23. March 16: Lips Appreciation Day

Young woman wearing shiny lip gloss
yacobchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Pucker up and give your pout some well-deserved love and attention.

24. March 16: Everything You Do Is Right Day

Yes, that’s correct. We couldn’t agree more.

25. March 18: Forgive Mom and Dad Day

Vintage style photo of a mother trying to feed her fussy baby
George Marks/iStock via Getty Images

This is a lovely sentiment and one that works even if you don't explain to your randomly forgiven parent that your apology applies to all past ill-will, considering March 18 is also Awkward Moment Day.

26. March 18: Awkward Moment Day

You can start by wishing complete strangers a "happy awkward moment day." Or by telling your parents you forgive them (see above).

27. March 20: Won't You Be My Neighbor Day

Fred Rogers in a still from 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' (2018)
Focus Features

Everyone's favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers, was born on March 20, 1928 and this holiday now serves as an occasion to remember the beloved TV star, and honor him by being kind, generous, and, well, downright neighborly.

28. March 20: Extraterrestrial Abductions Day

There’s no reason to believe that there will be an unusual proliferation of UFOs on this out-of-this-world holiday. At least that’s what Big Brother wants you to believe …

29. March 21: Play the Recorder Day

A student plays the recorder
Getty Images

Limber up those fingers and celebrate this ubiquitous childhood instrument with a rousing rendition of "Hot Cross Buns."

30. March 22: National Goof Off Day

Relax, take a break, play hooky—or just goof off in your own quiet way at your desk. (But if you tell your boss we’re the ones who suggested it, we’ll deny it.)

31. March 23: National Puppy Day

Golden retriever puppy playing with a toy
iStock.com/alexsokolov

Most of us don't really need an excuse to spend all day watching adorable young pups playing. But on March 23, it’s your nationally mandated duty. If merely observing puppies is not enough for you, consider donating to your local animal shelter—or just take the plunge and adopt one already (and send us pictures, please)!

32. March 25: Tolkien Reading Day

This annual holiday was started by The Tolkien Society back in 2003, and gives you a great excuse to re-read The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings sagas again, or for the very first time.

33. March 25: International Waffle Day

A waffle covered in butter and syrup
zkruger/iStock via Getty Images

A tradition that originated in Sweden, International Waffle Day basically encourages the consumption of all things bready and waffled. It’s hard to disagree with that.

34. March 30: Doctors' Day

Symbolized by a red carnation, this honoring of our nation's physicians has been held annually since 1933.

35. March 31: Eiffel Tower Day

The Eiffel Tower as seen as part of the Paris cityscape
narvikk/iStock via Getty Images

One of the world’s most famous “towers” was dedicated to the city of Paris on March 31, 1889. Named for its designer, Gustav Eiffel, the structure was intended to commemorate the French Revolution. This Parisian landmark isn’t the only famous structure with Eiffel’s paw prints all over it; he also helped design the framework of New York’s Statue of Liberty.

LIVE SMARTER
