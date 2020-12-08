arrow
When the Warminster 'Thing' Terrorized a Small English Town

BY Beth Colman
December 8, 2020
Eerie events plagued Warminster, a town located just 15 miles from Stonehenge.
TheDigitalArtist, Pixabay

At 1:25 a.m. on Christmas 1964, resident Mildred Head awoke with a start. Her ceiling, she later told local journalist Arthur Shuttlewood, had “[come] alive with strange sounds lashing at [the] roof.” It sounded like twigs brushing against the tiles, and got louder and louder until it reverberated like giant hailstones. Head got out of bed to look out of the window but found nothing there. She did, however, hear another noise, a humming sound that grew louder before fading to “a faint whisper.”

It was just the start of what would become a decades-long mystery and string of UFO sightings known around the world as the Warminster "Thing." A few hours later, the soldiers at the nearby Knook Camp army base were awoken by what sounded like “a huge chimney stack from the main block ... ripped from the rooftop, then scattered ... across the whole camp.” At 6:30 a.m., Roger Rump and his wife were stirred by a similar noise. They described it as sounding like “the 5000 tiles on our roof being ripped off and then put back on again with an enormous clatter.” At around the same time, Marjorie Bye was walking to church when she was thrown to the ground by the force of “savage soundwaves.” In total, more than 30 individuals reported hearing mysterious noises that Christmas morning—and there was more to come.

Strange things continued to happen in Warminster, a town just over 15 miles from Stonehenge, in the new year. In February 1965, an entire flock of pigeons suddenly died. The following month, three families heard loud noises coming from above their houses, their roofs and windows shaking with the force. And in June, the Warminster residents began to see unidentified objects flying through the sky.

Descriptions of the UFOs vary from person to person, with one describing what they saw as “cigar-shaped and covered with winking bright lights,” and another like “twin red-hot pokers hanging downwards, one on top of the other, with a black space in between.”

The unusual events began to receive national attention, and people flocked to Warminster hoping to get a glimpse of the “Thing.” Over the August Bank holiday of 1965, an estimated 8000 people descended on the small town. The following month, when resident Gordon Faulkner claimed to have captured a photo of the UFO, The Daily Mirror published the picture, garnering even more publicity for Warminster. By that time, the news had even made its way stateside, with newspapers as far as California reporting on the eerie events in the sleepy market town.

Sightings and unexplained noises continued intermittently over the coming years, ranging from “a ball of crimson light” in the sky to a “terrible droning sound” that made the witness’s floor and bed shake. Interest in the mysterious phenomenon remained strong. In 1966, the BBC filmed Pie in the Sky, a documentary about the events. Shuttlewood penned several books on the subject, while a local UFO enthusiast named Ken Rogers began publishing The Warminster UFO newsletter.

But by the early 1970s, sightings of the Warminster “Thing” began to decline, and with them the number of curious visitors that had once swarmed the town. Even Shuttlewood, who had become a figurehead of the phenomenon, had retired from sky-watching due to ill health. With few sightings, no new books, and no one to guide would-be UFO spotters, interest in the Warminster “Thing” soon disappeared.

Today, the town is still regarded by some as the “UFO capital” of the UK, with reported UFO sightings as recent as 2017. Though more than 50 years have passed since these strange events began, there is still no theory to explain the origin of the Warminster “Thing.”

christmas History mystery
Live Smarter

Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Warehouse Section Is Full of Deals All Year Round

BY Elaine Selna
December 15, 2020
Stock Catalog, Flickr // CC BY 2.0
Stock Catalog, Flickr // CC BY 2.0

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Amazon deals aren't exclusive just to the holiday season, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday—if you go to the site's little-known Warehouse section, you'll find discounts on high-end items all year long. As pointed out by Yahoo! Life, this page specializes in deals on pre-owned and open-box products and includes a range of categories like unlocked cellphones, video games, and kitchen gadgets. Many of these products have been previously returned to Amazon by customers, and each item is given a 20-point inspection by employees before going back onto the site.

Most notably, you can find deep discounts on electronics like the Samsung S20 at almost half off the original price, the new Apple MacBook Pro discounted 11 percent, and the latest Apple iPad Mini model discounted 12 percent. There are even deals on sought-after video games like The Last of Us Part IIfor PlayStation 4 for half the original price.

It's not all about big-ticket electronics, either. There are also essential items every house needs like Ziploc bags and Glad trash bags. (Items like these are simply open-box products and have never been used.) Pricey kitchen gadgets are also available for less, including the Keurig Single Cup K-Select Coffee Maker discounted 28 percent and the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker discounted 25 percent.

To make sure you're going through Amazon Warehouse for these items, go to the individual product page and click "Buy Used." From there, you'll see whether or not the item is available from Amazon Warehouse.

To uncover all the amazing deals you never knew about, head over to Amazon’s Warehouse section. If you want even more deals, head on over to the Amazon Coupon page.

Sign Up Today:Get exclusive deals, product news, reviews, and more with the Mental Floss Smart Shopping newsletter!

shopping
Art

New Online Art Exhibition Needs the Public’s Help to Track Down Lost Masterpieces by Van Gogh, Monet, and More

BY Ellen Gutoskey
November 23, 2020
Vincent van Gogh's original Portrait of Dr. Gachet wasn't stolen, but it hasn't been seen in 30 years.
Vincent van Gogh, Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain

If you wanted to compare both versions of Vincent van Gogh’sPortrait of Dr. Gachet in person, you couldn’t. While the second one currently hangs in Paris’s Musée d'Orsay, the public hasn’t seen the original painting since 1990. In fact, nobody’s really sure where it is—after its owner Ryoei Saito died in 1996, the precious item passed from private collector to private collector, but the identity of its current owner is shrouded in mystery.

As Smithsonian Magazinereports, Portrait of Dr. Gachet (1890) is one of a dozen paintings in “Missing Masterpieces,” a digital exhibit of some of the world’s most famous lost artworks. It’s not the only Van Gogh in the collection. His 1884 painting The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring was snatched from the Netherlands’ Singer Laren museum earlier this year; and his 1888 painting The Painter on His Way to Work has been missing since World War II. Other works include View of Auvers-sur-Oise by Paul Cézanne, William Blake’s Last Judgement, and two bridge paintings by Claude Monet.

Paul Cézanne's View of Auvers-sur-Oise was stolen from the University of Oxford's art museum on New Year's Eve in 1999.Ashmolean Museum, Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain

The new online exhibit is a collaboration between Samsung and art crime expert Noah Charney, who founded The Association for Research into Crimes Against Art. It isn’t just a page where art enthusiasts can explore the stories behind the missing works—it’s also a way to encourage people to come forward with information that could lead to the recovery of the works themselves.

“From contradictory media reports to speculation in Reddit feeds—the clues are out there, but the volume of information can be overwhelming,” Charney said in a press release. “This is where technology and social media can help by bringing people together to assist the search. It’s not unheard of for an innocuous tip posted online to be the key that unlocks a case.”

The exhibition will be online through February 10, 2021, and citizen sleuths can email their tips to missingmasterpieces@artcrimeresearch.org.

[h/t Smithsonian Magazine]

ArtartistcrimeHistorymuseumsmysteryNews
