Mount Everest is officially 29,032 feet tall, but that figure only goes so far to capture the peak's magnitude. It's much easier to picture 26 Eiffel Towers stacked on top of one another, or 5696 Danny DeVitos. That's why the scientists and researchers at the Omni Calculator Project developed the Weird Units Converter. Plug a measurement in a standard unit into the tool and it will tell you what it is in Empire State Buildings, spaghetti strands, blue whales, and more.

Omnicalculator.com features more than 2000 free calculators designed to make math and science fun and accessible to everyone. The Weird Units Converter achieves that goal in a creative way. To use it, start by picking out your measurement. It can be the size of something famous, like the Atlantic Ocean or the Burj Khalifa, or something personal like the distance from your home to work, or even your height.

After inputting the figure and selecting the right unit type, it's time to choose your weird unit of measurement. The options for converting lengths include footsteps, Titanic ships, and distances a llama can spit. For weight and mass, there are feathers, jumbo jets, basketballs, and Earths. The convertible units aren't limited to weight, length, and height. If you have ever wondered how long William Henry Harrison's presidency lasted (approximately 968 national anthems) or what the Queen of England is worth in champagne (about 3,285,714 bottles worth), this calculator can tell you.

The tool is a fun way to spend time online, and it has practical purposes, too. When you're writing or giving a presentation on a topic that includes a quantity, describing it in doughnuts or LEGO bricks is a good way to get your audience's attention. You can try out the Weird Units Converter for yourself here.