Recreate an Iconic Scene From Jurassic Park With LEGO's New T. Rex Breakout Set
Though there were many different dinosaurs featured in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, one that sticks out for many viewers has to be the T. rex. Now, thanks to LEGO, you can recreate an iconic scene from the 1993 film with a new set that’s available for pre-order for $100.
This 1212-piece T. rex Breakout set is highlighted by the toothy dino itself, complete with posable elements so it can stand victoriously atop a Ford Explorer that's been flipped over and crushed. The second car in the set is next to the recently demolished "electric" fence (just like in the film) and has a buildable CD-ROM touchscreen monitor.
The set also includes four minifigures of the characters from the scene, like chaos theory mathematician Dr. Ian Malcom, played by Jeff Goldblum; paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant, played by Sam Neill; and children Tim and Lex Murphy, played by Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards, respectively. The set is topped off with movie-accurate accessories like a flare, a flashlight, two water glasses (to show the T. rex stomping), T. rex footprints, and a goat chain.
Head over to LEGO to pre-order your Jurassic Park T. rex Breakout set before its April 17 release. If you’re interested in more Jurassic Park-themed items, make sure to check out Reebok’s shoe collection based on the classic film.
Sign Up Today: Get exclusive deals, product news, reviews, and more with the Mental Floss Smart Shopping newsletter!