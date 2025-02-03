This Baked Brie Dip With Hot Honey and Plums Is a Classy Addition to Any Party

You don’t have to wait for summer to arrive to work with fruit in the kitchen. Recently, we shared a recipe for a frangipane tart with pâte sucrée and apples that makes an excellent baking project any time of the year. If you’re looking for another dish that features fruit in a starring role, check out this baked brie dip from the Institute of Culinary Education. Combining fresh plums with gooey cheese enveloped in puff pastry, the dish is the perfect comfort food to serve at your next winter gathering.

In addition to sliced plums, the recipe includes fig jam. Chayanin Pornsriniyom, chef-instructor of culinary arts at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City campus, says a raspberry or blueberry jam would also work just as well.

The final step of the recipe calls for serving the dip with your favorite finger foods. If you’re in need of suggestions, chef Chayanin recommends putting out sliced bell peppers, carrots, toasted sourdough, and multigrain crackers for dipping.

Even if you consider yourself an amateur home cook, the instructions below are easy to follow. Start by preheating the oven to 375°F. Line a sheet tray with parchment paper or aluminum foil, and then place the puff pastry in the center and the brie on top of it. Cut off the excess dough, and make eight one-inch-long cuts around the cheese wheel. Wrap each of the strips around the brie until the sides are covered. Use a brush to coat the pastry with egg wash, and put the wheel in the oven for about 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Top the baked brie with a drizzle of hot honey, sliced plums, and your jam of choice.

You can learn how to make more recipes like this one via the courses offered at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York and Los Angeles campuses. Find out more on the school’s website.

Baked Brie with Hot Honey and Plums

Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry

4-5 inch round of brie

1 egg, beaten

3 tablespoons hot honey

3 tablespoons fig jam

2 fresh plums, sliced

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lay out the puff pastry on a lined sheet tray and place the wheel of brie in the middle. Trim excess pastry dough, then make eight one-inch-long cuts around the brie and wrap the pastry around the cheese wheel until the sides are completely covered and the top is partially covered. Brush the pastry dough with the egg. Then, bake the wheel for approximately 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Garnish the baked brie with hot honey, sliced plums, and fig jam. Serve with your favorite crackers or vegetables.

Discover More Recipes: