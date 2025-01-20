This Apple Frangipane Tart Is an Impressive End to Any Meal

If you want to end your next dinner party with a showstopper, this apple tart will do just that. The recipe from the Institute of Culinary Education features pâte sucrée, a tender French pastry crust, and frangipane, a delicious French custard traditionally made with almonds.

There are over 7500 apple varieties worldwide, so which ones are best for this apple frangipane tart? Chelsea Burgess, chef-instructor of pastry and baking arts at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City campus, shares her input with Mental Floss, saying, “While most apples would work, I used Honey Crisps. I love the tart but slightly sweet flavor and I left the skin on because I like their color. Another good choice is Granny Smith, the tart flavor complements the sweet nuttiness of the frangipane well.”

This recipe is two-fold: You must make the pâte sucrée and the frangipane separately. Begin the pâte sucrée by using a stand mixer with a paddle attachment to cream the sugar and butter until they’re light and fluffy. You may need to scrape down the sides of the bowl while mixing. As the mixer runs, slowly add the egg and ensure it’s blended well. Turn off the mixer to add both the cake flour and the all-purpose flour, and then start the mixer again to slowly combine everything. Pour the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead it with your palms to make it homogenous. Lastly, pat the dough into a flat disk, wrap it with cling wrap, and refrigerate until it’s firm.

To make the almond frangipane, use your stand mixer‘s paddle attachment to cream the almond paste, sugar, and butter at medium speed. Mix everything until there are no lumps and it’s fluffy. Slowly add the eggs while mixing, scraping the sides of the bowl if necessary. Add the lemon zest and vanilla extract, and then incorporate the all-purpose flour and baking powder at low speed, taking care not to overmix. Store the frangipane in the fridge until you’re ready to use it.

Now that you have finished the frangipane and pâte sucrée, you can assemble the tart. Roll out the chilled pâte sucrée dough on a lightly floured surface until it’s a quarter of an inch thick and two to three inches bigger than your tart pan. Line the pan with the pâte sucrée, ensuring that it reaches all the nooks and drapes over the top. You must also cut the edges of the dough so that it’s even with the pan. Next, poke the bottom of the crust using a fork (often called “docking”) to prevent air pockets. Fill the tart shell with one third of the frangipane mixture, and arrange the apple slices on top in a fanned-out fashion. Lightly pressing them into the frangipane will make them stand up. Finally, brush the fruits with melted butter and bake the tart at 350℉ for about 40 minutes or until the pastry sets.

If you’d like to get more serious about your culinary feats, check out the curricula at ICE. The renowned institution offers classes, from pastry and baking arts to hospitality and hotel management, at its New York and Los Angeles campuses. Find out more via their website.

Apple Frangipane Tart

Pâte Sucrée

¼ cup (42g) powdered sugar

½ cup (87g) butter, room temperature

1 egg

¾ cup (117g) all-purpose flour

½ cup (57g) cake flour

¾ teaspoon (4g) salt

In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the sugar and butter until light and fluffy, scraping down the bowl as necessary. Add the egg very slowly with the mixer running, ensuring the mixture is well blended before each addition. Turn off the mixer and add both flours. Mix slowly until just combined. Turn the dough out onto a clean, lightly floured work surface. Work the dough with the palm of your hand to make it homogenous. Pat the dough into a flat, round disk, wrap it in plastic wrap, and chill until firm. Pâte sucrée can be refrigerated for up to one week or frozen for 1–2 months.

Almond Frangipane

¾ cup (227g) almond paste

¾ cup (142g) sugar

1 cup (227g) butter, softened

4 eggs

½ teaspoon (1g) lemon zest

1 ¼ teaspoons (7g) vanilla extract

½ cup (70g) all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon (1g) baking powder

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the almond paste, sugar, and butter on medium speed until light and fluffy, with no lumps remaining. Add the eggs slowly while mixing, making sure to scrape the bowl after each addition. Add the lemon zest and vanilla extract. Combine the all-purpose flour and baking powder, then add them to the mixing bowl. Mix on low speed, just until the flour is incorporated. Frangipane can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to use (up to five days) or in the freezer for 1-2 months. If it is refrigerated or frozen, it must be re-mixed (using a stand mixer or electric handheld) until light and fluffy before use.

Tart

Pâte sucrée, chilled

Almond frangipane

3-4 apples, sliced very thinly, about ⅛-inch slices

1 stick butter, melted

Roll out the pâte sucrée dough on a surface that is lightly dusted with flour. Rotating the dough a quarter turn each time you roll it will form a round shape. Roll the dough until it is ¼ inch thick and 2-3 inches larger than your tart pan. Line the tart shell with pâte sucrée, making sure it reaches down into the edges and loosely drapes over the top. Cut the dough to be flush with the tart pan. Dock the crust using a fork to poke small holes in the bottom of the tart. (This will prevent air pockets from forming and keep the crust flat.) Fill the bottom third of the tart shell with frangipane; the frangipane will rise during baking. Place the apple slices in a fanned-out arrangement, pressing them slightly into the frangipane so they stand up. Brush the apples with melted butter and bake at 350℉ for about 40 minutes, or until the frangipane has set.

