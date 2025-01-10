The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Active Lifestyles

Resolving to exercise is one thing—it’s another to put those thoughts into action. This is especially true if you live in a city with few sidewalks, parks, and recreational facilities. Some places are better suited for regular movement than others; in a recent report, the personal finance website WalletHub named the best cities for individuals looking to get (or stay) active.

To determine this ranking, WalletHub examined 100 of the most populated U.S. cities and compared them in the categories “Budget & Participation” and “Sports & Outdoors.” Experts analyzed both dimensions using 35 weighted metrics. Budget & Participation included criteria like the city’s average monthly fitness club fees and sports clubs per capita. Meanwhile, Sports & Outdoors consisted of metrics like biking and walkability scores.

Each metric was then graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the most ideal for active residents. Next, WalletHub calculated every city’s weighted average across all 35 metrics and determined their “Active Lifestyle Scores.” The final scores were then ranked into the list below.

The study shows that Honolulu is the best place to have an active lifestyle. The Hawaiian capital’s wide range of community sports areas—such as baseball fields, skate parks, and volleyball courts—helped propel it to the top of the list. Additionally, Honolulu’s easy access to the ocean makes it an excellent place for water sports. On top of that, the city’s bike-sharing program, parkland, and numerous hiking trails make it easy to pick up an exercise routine.

New York City comes in second, mainly because of its walkability. It’s the second-most walkable city in the U.S. (after San Francisco), so it’s easier for people to stay active there on a daily basis. The city also has plenty of recreational facilities like dance schools, swimming pools, and basketball courts.

San Francisco is third on the list of places that promote physical activity. In addition to being the most walkable city in the U.S., according to WalletHub, it boasts an impressive network of hiking trails. California seems like the place to be for people with active lifestyles, with Los Angeles and San Diego appearing in the top 10 as well. The Golden State is also a hotspot for thrifters and ranks first on our list of the best states for campers.

The 10 best cities for physical activity are as follows:

Honolulu, Hawaii New York City San Francisco Las Vegas Chicago Los Angeles Denver San Diego, California Philadelphia Cincinnati, Ohio

You can find the full list and read more details on WalletHub's website.

Read More About States: