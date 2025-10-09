Can You Solve This Old-Timey Riddle? #59

Games, Riddles & Rhymes for Home Amusement was the title of a fully illustrated collection of puzzles and parlour games published in 1868.

The collection’s pictures were the work of the English artist Keeley Haslwelle, who is perhaps better known for the pictures he produced for an early London newspaper, the Illustrated London News. The puzzles themselves, however, were the work of an author known only as Miss AL Hately—including the short poem below, describing a simple object that would have been familiar to all readers at the time.

Can you work out what item is being cryptically described in the quiz below?

