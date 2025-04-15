Capybara Cafe in Florida Lets Guests Chill With the Internet’s Favorite Rodents

Capybaras are on a roll. These adorable, giant rodents have taken over social media—showing up in countless memes and even inspiring a viral song—likely because many of us aspire to be as chill as they are. Those in Florida now have special capybara-petting privileges, thanks to a new cafe dedicated to the animals.

According to the Associated Press, downtown St. Augustine, Florida, has been home to The Capybara Cafe since October 2024. People come to the establishment to pet the oversized rodents and feed them corn. Some capybaras are also more than happy to climb into people’s laps for snuggles.

Hundreds of guests have visited The Capybara Cafe since it opened last year, with appointments to meet the animals booking up months in advance. Capybaras aren’t the only critters people get to pet there. Other cafe residents include a skunk, an armadillo, and a wallaby who’s also known to cuddle human strangers. The name Capybara Cafe implies there will be food and drinks, but the business only sells capybara-themed shirts, mugs, and plushies, with all snacks reserved for the furry residents. Tickets start at $49 for 30 minutes with the capybaras and go up to $99 for 60 minutes.

The owners founded The Capybara Cafe to raise community awareness conservation in engaging ways. Additionally, Stephanie Angel, who opened the business, tells the Associated Press the Capybara Cafe was made to support the Noah’s Ark Sanctuary Inc. nonprofit, an animal refuge. The entrepreneur also wants to open another location soon in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Capybaras were once thought to only reside in South America, but they’ve been spotted as far north as Florida. The United States Geographical Survey first recorded one there in 1990, and dozens more have been identified since. How the species arrived in the Sunshine State is a bit of a mystery, but locals don’t seem to be complaining.

