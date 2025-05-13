Charles Dickens’s Ornate Travel Desk Is Up for Auction

Charles Dickens was one of the most prominent English writers of the 19th century, publishing iconic works like Great Expectations and Oliver Twist. Now, fans have a chance to own one of the desks where he put pen to paper.

According to Smithsonian, the author’s travel writing desk is being sold through RR Auction. The portable writing surface features a fruitwood exterior, a carved mother-of-pearl inlay, and silver banding, as shown below.

Dickens fans will get a kick out of this travel desk. | RR Auctions

The item measures approximately 13.75-by-9.5-by-3.5 inches when closed. Inside, you’ll find a writing slope decorated with leather and a mahogany compartment perfectly suited for equipment like glass ink bottles and a letter opener. An engraving reads, “Venerables writing box and pen holder, presented to Evelyn by your Mama, on the occasion of being appointed schoolmistress.” (“Venerables” was the Dickens family’s nickname for the author.) As of writing, the current bid stands close to $8000.

Meanwhile, you can also bid on a silverware set (pictured below) previously owned by Charles Dickens. After nine bids, the current price stands close to $6000.

Thirty-two beautiful pieces of silverware owned by the novelist. | RR Auctions

It comes with 32 pieces—10 dessert spoons, 10 forks, 10 teaspoons, and two small salt spoons—from Gad‘s Hill Place, the author’s country home. Each utensil is adorned with Dickens’s initials in elegant cursive and a distinct fiddle-leaf pattern. The cutlery, which was created by Martin, Hall & Co. of Sheffield around 1860, ranges from “very good” to “fine condition,” according to RR Auction.

If these items are up your alley, you should make a move on them quickly. Bidding will end on the night of Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Charles Dickens was known for collecting unique reading and writing accessories. One of his most unusual possessions was a letter opener fashioned from the stuffed paw of his dead cat, Bob. You can read more facts about the author here.

