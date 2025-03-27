Chili’s New Scranton Location Has a Special Menu Item for Office Fans

Michael Scott and the Dunder Mifflin gang have been making viewers laugh since The Office premiered 20 years ago. Though it started as a U.S. adaptation of the original British show, the comedy developed its own voice and fanbase during its nine-season run. Soon, Office fans will be able to make a pilgrimage to a Chili’s Grill & Bar in Scranton, Pennsylvania, which is modeled after the restaurant from the show.

According to Tasting Table, Chili’s is opening its first Scranton restaurant on Monday, April 7, 2025. Though the chain didn’t have a presence in the Pennsylvania city previously, a fictional location frequently appeared on The Office. Dining in the real-life Chili’s will feel like traveling back to the mid-2000s.

The menu will feature the Awesome Blossom, a whole deep-fried onion that Michael Scott orders “with extra awesome.” It was a staple of Chili’s menus in the early 2000s before it was ultimately discontinued in 2008. The revived appetizer will only be available at the Scranton location, but Chili’s customers across the U.S. will have a chance to sample the special Scranton margarita on April 7.

The new Chili’s won’t feature a modern look. According to the official press release, it’ll have a nostalgic feel, with vintage art, tile tables, and a “business lunch booth photo opp” where customers can strike their best paper salesman pose.

A Chili’s location in Scranton is long overdue. The chain appeared in the second season‘s first episode, “The Dundies,” where Michael Scott (Steve Carell) hosts his annual awards show for the Dunder Mifflin employees. In the seventh episode of the show‘s second season, “The Client,“ Michael and Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin) take a client to the restaurant. Thankfully, baby back ribs never left the menu.

Fans will also be happy to know that a follow-up series of The Office is on the horizon.

Read More About Restaurants: