The 10 U.S. Cities With the Most Green Space

Touching grass and getting sunshine has numerous benefits, from giving your brain some downtime to lowering stress hormones. While nature is essential to well-being, individuals in certain cities have limited access to it. To see which urban areas actually excel in this area, check out the list below.

The Pin Factory examined information from over 136 of the nation‘s biggest U.S. cities to determine which ones have the most green space. Researchers studied factors such as the number of parks, total parkland area, and city population for each place. The Pin Factory also calculated the parkland area per 10,000 residents to accurately rank the cities.

Of all U.S. cities, Anchorage, Alaska, was named the best for those who love nature. While Alaska is buried under snow for much of the year, it’s rich with greenery in the summer. Anchorage, in particular, has the most parkland per capita in the U.S., with 30,222 acres per 10,000 citizens. Kincaid Park, one of the largest parks in the city, is a hotspot for many activities, such as biking, fishing, and golfing. Alaska is also one of the best places to see the northern lights.

Chesapeake, Virginia, comes in second on the list, with the city’s 158 parks covering 27.3 percent of its territory. One of the most famous parks in the area is Chesapeake City Park, which offers something for the whole family, including a dog park, a basketball court, hiking trails, a playground, and more.

Third on the list is Scottsdale, Arizona. The city boasts 1280 acres of parkland per 10,000 residents. Chaparral Park is a must-see in the area, covering roughly 100 acres. It has two volleyball courts, two basketball courts, and a 10-station exercise course for those looking to break a sweat.

Here’s the full list of the greenest cities in the U.S.:

Anchorage, Alaska Chesapeake, Virginia Scottsdale, Arizona Fremont, California Jacksonville, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii New Orleans, Louisiana North Las Vegas, Nevada Virginia Beach, Virginia Santa Clarita, California

