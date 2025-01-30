12 Countries Where the U.S. Dollar Is Strong in 2025

Just one month into 2025 and most of us are already itching to ditch our cubicles for some far-flung destination that promises relaxation, adventure, and anything else we might be missing in our normal 9 to 5. The good news? Plenty of the exotic escapes that may appear on your vacation bucket list are actually affordable this year. That’s because the U.S. dollar is performing well, both abroad and closer to home, meaning trekking across the globe to see the northern lights in Iceland or sample homemade dolma in Turkey won’t squeeze your wallet nearly as much as in years past.

We looked at the travel destinations giving Americans the most bang for their buck in 2025, including countries and regions from various corners of the globe. In the places listed below, the local currencies are performing poorly against the U.S. dollar relative to years past. The exchange rate from USD to each country’s currency is accurate as of writing on January 29, 2025.

In places like Vietnam and Indonesia, the USD stretches far. One American dollar earns travelers over 25,000 Vietnamese dong and 16,000 Indonesian rupiah, meaning you can visit the limestone islands of Hạ Long Bay and snorkel off the coast of West Papua for cheap. Down south, Mexico and Argentina promise plenty of culture and cuisine for less, as the peso (whose value differs depending on which country you’re in) give big returns. Japan, Iceland, Egypt, and other travel hotspots are also favoring the dollar this year as more people look to travel abroad after a couple of years being stuck stateside.

Check out some of the best currency exchange rates for American travelers below. If you’re looking to stretch your vacation days to the limit this year, you’re not alone: Here’s why many Americans are doing the same.

Vietnam // 1 USD = 25,080 Vietnamese dong

Indonesia // 1 USD = 16,221.60 Indonesian rupiah

Nigeria // 1 USD = 1553.24 Nigerian naira

South Korea // 1 USD = 1442.34 South Korean won

Argentina // 1 USD = 1051.20 Argentine peso

Hungary // 1 USD = 391.23 Hungarian forint

Japan // 1 USD = 155.17 Japanese yen

Iceland // 1 USD = 139.86 Icelandic króna

India // 1 USD = 86.64 Indian rupee

Egypt // 1 USD = 50.22 Egyptian pound

Turkey // 1 USD = 35.79 Turkish lira

Mexico // 1 USD = 20.56 Mexican peso

