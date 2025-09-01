Mental Floss

This Missouri University Tops the List of the Best Dorms in the Country

College dorms can be a drag, but not at these schools.
ByCaLea Johnson|
Xavier Lorenzo/GettyImages

Of the many factors to consider when choosing a college, the quality of the on-campus accommodations is important. Students spend a lot of time sleeping, studying, and socializing in their dorm rooms, so having comfortable quarters can make a world of difference. While most dorms are nothing to write home about, the colleges below challenge that stereotype.

  1. Where Students Live in Luxury
  2. 25 Top-Rated College Dorms in the U.S.

Where Students Live in Luxury

The Princeton Review surveyed 170,000 students at 391 schools to determine the best college dorms in the country. Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, tops the list. Though it was founded in 1853, the institution has kept its housing up to date, with luxurious amenities like free laundry facilities and memory foam mattresses. WashU also ranks No.1 on Niche’s list of college dorms that are “safe and clean with modern amenities at reasonable prices.”

You can take a virtual tour of a typical dorm below:

Massachusetts and Texas are each home to three colleges with dorms that make lasting impressions, more than any other state on the list. Massachusetts’ Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering secured seventh place, while Mount Holyoke College and Amherst College appeared in 13th and 14th place, respectively. Two colleges in the Bay State, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, also made it to the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 20 Best Colleges for 2025.

You May Also Like:

The dorm rooms at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth are also worth bragging about; they got sixth place. Texas’ Rice University (10th) and Trinity University (25th) showed up as well. Rice University is also considered one of the top colleges in the Southwest

Here’s the complete list of America’s top 25 college dormitories:

25 Top-Rated College Dorms in the U.S.

Rank

College Name

City, State

1

Washington University in St. Louis

St. Louis, Missouri

2

High Point University

High Point, North Carolina

3

Washington and Lee University

Lexington, Virginia

4

Scripps College

Claremont, California

5

Bowdoin College

Brunswick, Maine

6

Texas Christian University

Fort Worth, Texas

7

Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering

Needham, Massachusetts

8

Reed College

Portland, Oregon

9

Washington State University

Pullman, Washington

10

Rice University

Houston, Texas

11

Butler University

Indianapolis, Indiana

12

Bryn Mawr College

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

13

Mount Holyoke College

South Hadley, Massachusetts

14

Amherst College

Amherst, Massachusetts

15

Elon University

Elon, North Carolina

16

Bennington College

Bennington, Vermont

17

Pitzer College

Claremont, California

18

University of Dayton

Dayton, Ohio

19

Kansas State University

Manhattan, Kansas

20

Brigham Young University

Provo, Utah

21

Bates College

Lewiston, Maine

22

College of the Atlantic

Bar Harbor, Maine

23

Taylor University

Upland, Indiana

24

Vanderbilt University

Nashville, Tennessee

25

Trinity University

San Antonio, Texas

For many incoming freshman, fancy accommodations are a nice-to-have, not a must-have. If you’re looking at more practical criteria, check out this list of colleges offering the highest return on your investment.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/SCHOOL