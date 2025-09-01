This Missouri University Tops the List of the Best Dorms in the Country

Of the many factors to consider when choosing a college, the quality of the on-campus accommodations is important. Students spend a lot of time sleeping, studying, and socializing in their dorm rooms, so having comfortable quarters can make a world of difference. While most dorms are nothing to write home about, the colleges below challenge that stereotype.
Where Students Live in Luxury
The Princeton Review surveyed 170,000 students at 391 schools to determine the best college dorms in the country. Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, tops the list. Though it was founded in 1853, the institution has kept its housing up to date, with luxurious amenities like free laundry facilities and memory foam mattresses. WashU also ranks No.1 on Niche’s list of college dorms that are “safe and clean with modern amenities at reasonable prices.”
You can take a virtual tour of a typical dorm below:
Massachusetts and Texas are each home to three colleges with dorms that make lasting impressions, more than any other state on the list. Massachusetts’ Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering secured seventh place, while Mount Holyoke College and Amherst College appeared in 13th and 14th place, respectively. Two colleges in the Bay State, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, also made it to the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 20 Best Colleges for 2025.
The dorm rooms at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth are also worth bragging about; they got sixth place. Texas’ Rice University (10th) and Trinity University (25th) showed up as well. Rice University is also considered one of the top colleges in the Southwest.
Here’s the complete list of America’s top 25 college dormitories:
25 Top-Rated College Dorms in the U.S.
Rank
College Name
City, State
1
Washington University in St. Louis
St. Louis, Missouri
2
High Point University
High Point, North Carolina
3
Washington and Lee University
Lexington, Virginia
4
Scripps College
Claremont, California
5
Bowdoin College
Brunswick, Maine
6
Texas Christian University
Fort Worth, Texas
7
Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering
Needham, Massachusetts
8
Reed College
Portland, Oregon
9
Washington State University
Pullman, Washington
10
Rice University
Houston, Texas
11
Butler University
Indianapolis, Indiana
12
Bryn Mawr College
Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
13
Mount Holyoke College
South Hadley, Massachusetts
14
Amherst College
Amherst, Massachusetts
15
Elon University
Elon, North Carolina
16
Bennington College
Bennington, Vermont
17
Pitzer College
Claremont, California
18
University of Dayton
Dayton, Ohio
19
Kansas State University
Manhattan, Kansas
20
Brigham Young University
Provo, Utah
21
Bates College
Lewiston, Maine
22
College of the Atlantic
Bar Harbor, Maine
23
Taylor University
Upland, Indiana
24
Vanderbilt University
Nashville, Tennessee
25
Trinity University
San Antonio, Texas
For many incoming freshman, fancy accommodations are a nice-to-have, not a must-have. If you’re looking at more practical criteria, check out this list of colleges offering the highest return on your investment.
