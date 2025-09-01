This Missouri University Tops the List of the Best Dorms in the Country

Of the many factors to consider when choosing a college, the quality of the on-campus accommodations is important. Students spend a lot of time sleeping, studying, and socializing in their dorm rooms, so having comfortable quarters can make a world of difference. While most dorms are nothing to write home about, the colleges below challenge that stereotype.

Where Students Live in Luxury

The Princeton Review surveyed 170,000 students at 391 schools to determine the best college dorms in the country. Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, tops the list. Though it was founded in 1853, the institution has kept its housing up to date, with luxurious amenities like free laundry facilities and memory foam mattresses. WashU also ranks No.1 on Niche’s list of college dorms that are “safe and clean with modern amenities at reasonable prices.”

You can take a virtual tour of a typical dorm below:

Massachusetts and Texas are each home to three colleges with dorms that make lasting impressions, more than any other state on the list. Massachusetts’ Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering secured seventh place, while Mount Holyoke College and Amherst College appeared in 13th and 14th place, respectively. Two colleges in the Bay State, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, also made it to the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 20 Best Colleges for 2025.

The dorm rooms at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth are also worth bragging about; they got sixth place. Texas’ Rice University (10th) and Trinity University (25th) showed up as well. Rice University is also considered one of the top colleges in the Southwest.

Here’s the complete list of America’s top 25 college dormitories:

25 Top-Rated College Dorms in the U.S.

Rank College Name City, State 1 Washington University in St. Louis St. Louis, Missouri 2 High Point University High Point, North Carolina 3 Washington and Lee University Lexington, Virginia 4 Scripps College Claremont, California 5 Bowdoin College Brunswick, Maine 6 Texas Christian University Fort Worth, Texas 7 Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering Needham, Massachusetts 8 Reed College Portland, Oregon 9 Washington State University Pullman, Washington 10 Rice University Houston, Texas 11 Butler University Indianapolis, Indiana 12 Bryn Mawr College Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania 13 Mount Holyoke College South Hadley, Massachusetts 14 Amherst College Amherst, Massachusetts 15 Elon University Elon, North Carolina 16 Bennington College Bennington, Vermont 17 Pitzer College Claremont, California 18 University of Dayton Dayton, Ohio 19 Kansas State University Manhattan, Kansas 20 Brigham Young University Provo, Utah 21 Bates College Lewiston, Maine 22 College of the Atlantic Bar Harbor, Maine 23 Taylor University Upland, Indiana 24 Vanderbilt University Nashville, Tennessee 25 Trinity University San Antonio, Texas

For many incoming freshman, fancy accommodations are a nice-to-have, not a must-have. If you’re looking at more practical criteria, check out this list of colleges offering the highest return on your investment.