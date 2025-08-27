It’s a tired tradition: After being pulled out of bed before the sun is up, teenagers across the U.S. are staggering into first period on too little sleep—even as researchers, doctors, and many educators agree that later mornings would better match adolescent biology.

The debate isn’t about whether teens need more rest—they do (at least eight to 10 hours a night)—but about why so many districts can’t (or won’t) budge their bell schedules. The answer isn’t a single villain; it’s a tangle of buses, budgets, calendars, and competing priorities that make a seemingly simple fix surprisingly hard to pull off.

Nashville Shows the Challenge

In Nashville, for example, some students board buses at 5:30 a.m., and high schools ring the first bell at 7:05. Local leaders pushing for change keep returning to the science: melatonin release occurs later at night in adolescents than adults, so, as Tennessee State Representative John Ray Clemmons put it to NPR in 2023, “waking a teen at 7 a.m. is akin to waking one of us at 4 a.m.”

The case for delay looks obvious: Early starts feed chronic sleep debt that’s tied to mood disorders, risky driving, and metabolic problems, and teens have worse academic outcomes when they’re sleep-deprived. But families also worry about after-school jobs, childcare for siblings, and transportation strain, all of which surfaced in Nashville’s recent debate.

Bus Schedules and Algorithms

When it comes to obstacles to later start times, transportation is the brick wall many districts hit first: Most school districts run “tiered” systems that cycle the same buses through high school, then middle, then elementary routes. Shift one tier, and the rest wobble.

When Boston explored later starts, the district enlisted MIT researchers to design new routing algorithms—not just to squeeze efficiency from existing fleets, but to model equitable start-time options.

The exercise showed that creative routing can reduce costs and still move older students later, but it also proved that algorithms don’t placate stakeholders by themselves; the politics of who moves and when are just as hard as the math.

California Leads, Other States Debate

Meanwhile, the case for later bells keeps growing.

Studies have linked modest delays in school start times to more total sleep, better attendance, and small but real academic gains; teachers, too, report feeling more rested after districts push secondary start times back. California leaned into that evidence in 2022, becoming the first state to require middle schools to start at or after 8 a.m. and high schools at or after 8:30.

Advocates elsewhere see a model; skeptics flag ripple effects—sports, childcare, and costs—that fall unevenly on families with fewer resources. Both realities can be true at once, which is why careful rollouts and support for affected groups matter.

Average School Start Time by State, Mapped

Click to enlarge. | Map by Mental Floss via MapChart // CC by SA 4.0

The American Academy of Pediatrics urges no earlier than 8 and 8:30 a.m. for middle and high school, respectively, and data from the National Center of Education Statistics shows that the average start time for K–12 public schools in the U.S. as of 2020–2021 (the most recent available) is 8:13 a.m. It’s possible that this data was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which saw many kids attending classes from home via Zoom.

U.S. Average Start Time % starting before 7:30 a.m. % starting 7:30–7:59 % starting 8–8:29 % starting 8:30–8:59 % starting 9 or later 8:13 a.m. 4.5 24.8 37.5 21.9 11.3

According to the data, Louisiana’s average start time at 7:46 a.m., is the earliest of all the states, with 68 percent of schools in the state ringing their bells before 8 a.m.—an improvement over the start time in 2017–2018, which was 7:30 a.m. The District of Columbia starts the latest on average at 8:40 a.m.; nearly half of schools don’t begin until between 8:30 and 9 a.m., with 37 percent starting at 9 a.m. or later.

Average K–12 Public School Start Time By State, 2020–2021

State Average Start Time Alabama 7:49 a.m. Alaska 8:33 a.m. Arizona 8:09 a.m. Arkansas 7:58 a.m. California 8:21 a.m. Colorado 8:14 a.m. Connecticut 8:21 a.m. Delaware 8:19 a.m. Florida 8:18 a.m. Georgia 8:02 a.m. Hawaii 8:00 a.m. Idaho 8:18 a.m. Illinois 8:15 a.m. Indiana 8:14 a.m. Iowa 8:17 a.m. Kansas 8:10 a.m. Kentucky 7:59 a.m. Louisiana 7:46 a.m. Maine 8:14 a.m. Maryland 8:27 a.m. Massachusetts 8:16 a.m. Michigan 8:20 a.m. Minnesota 8:18 a.m. Mississippi 7:49 a.m. Missouri 8:10 a.m. Montana 8:13 a.m. Nebraska 8:08 a.m. Nevada 8:17 a.m. New Hampshire 8:08 a.m. New Jersey 8:23 a.m. New Mexico 8:18 a.m. New York 8:19 a.m. North Carolina 8:09 a.m. North Dakota 8:24 a.m. Ohio 8:14 a.m. Oklahoma 8:16 a.m. Oregon 8:31 a.m. Pennsylvania 8:20 a.m. Rhode Island 8:23 a.m. South Carolina 8:09 a.m. South Dakota 8:12 a.m. Tennessee 7:56 a.m. Texas 7:57 a.m. Utah 8:22 a.m. Vermont 8:11 a.m. Virginia 8:22 a.m. Washington 8:27 a.m. Washington, D.C. 8:40 a.m. West Virginia 8:00 a.m. Wisconsin 8:04 a.m. Wyoming 8:08 a.m.

Why Do Some Schools Start the Year in August, and Others in September? In large swaths of the South and Southwest, students return in early or mid-August; many Northeastern districts wait until after Labor Day. Those differences aren’t random—they reflect state rules, local board decisions, climate, collective bargaining agreements, and long-standing community habits. In New York, for instance, the school year can’t start before September 1 or else risk losing funds from the state, while Chicago has leaned into August openings for alignment and continuity.

The Road Ahead

None of this means later start times are a silver bullet, or that every community should flip its clocks overnight. It does mean that when districts take the time to model routes, phase in changes, and fund the supports families actually need—before-school care, field-lighting, coordinated activity schedules—the payoff can be tangible: more rested students, safer roads, steadier classrooms, and teachers who aren’t running on fumes.

The science is settled; the logistics are not. The real test now is whether states and districts can solve the bus math and the calendar politics well enough to let teenagers sleep like, well, teenagers.

