The Highest-Paid Jobs in the United States, Ranked

You may not be surprised to learn that the best-paying jobs in the United States are in the medical field, but just how much do those jobs make?

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its annual Occupational Outlook Handbook, with doctors and surgeons dominating the list of occupations with the highest pay in the United States. In fact, they far exceed the median annual wage for all workers of $50,980.

With healthcare jobs among the fastest-growing in the country, it may not be a surprise that jobs in the field for specialists also pay the most. Are you surprised by the median annual pay for these jobs?

Pediatric Surgeons

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Pediatric surgeons are specialized surgeons who deal with kids and teens. They understand the kind of care younger patients need, making them in demand for pediatric medical issues. Pediatric surgeons take around 15 years to train and work long hours, but they end up making $559,030 a year.

Cardiologists

Cardiologists really put their heart into the work, treating issues with the heart and blood vessels. You might see a cardiologist if you've had a heart attack or high blood pressure, among other ailments, and they can do tests like EKGs to test how well your heart is working. After years of training, cardiologists can earn $496,010 in median annual income.

Radiologists

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Radiology is about using imaging equipment to diagnose illnesses and ailments, with a radiologist trained to read and interpret those scans. They're the doctors responsible for reviewing things like X-rays, MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds to get a better understanding of medical issues. Radiologists go to medical school and do years of training before working as doctors, where they can earn $420,860 a year.

Surgeons

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has a category just for surgeons who don't fall into specialist positions as defined by the bureau. It includes both general surgeons and those with unlisted specialties, with practitioners earning $414,010 a year on average.

Anesthesiologists

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Anesthesiologists work with surgeons and other specialists to give patients medication and monitor their vital signs during medical procedures. They usually complete at least 12 years of education and training before practicing, earning $391,490 a year in median income.

Orthopedic Surgeons

Orthopedic surgeons specialize in surgery on musculoskeletal issues that can affect your joints, cartilage, ligaments, tendons, and more. They may perform hip and knee replacements, treat rotator cuff tears and foot and ankle issues, and perform joint surgeries while making $358,550 a year.

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

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A pain in your tooth or jaw could be the sign of something that needs to be corrected by an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Oral surgeons deal with things related to your teeth and gums, like removing wisdom teeth, tooth extractions, or dental implants. Maxillofacial surgeons do similar work, but they focus on issues affecting the mouth like cleft lips, sleep apnea, or jaw issues. Both oral and maxillofacial surgeons make a median annual income of $352,220.

Emergency Medicine Physicians

Emergency medicine physicians work in emergency departments, making split-second decisions on medical treatments for patients. They have to be well-versed in a variety of problems to know how to properly treat patients in medical distress. They spend several years in medical school before becoming a doctor and can earn $335,550 in median income in a year.

Dermatologists

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Dermatologists are doctors who treat issues with your skin as well as hair and nails. They might care for patients with acne, hair loss, eczema, skin cancer, and other skin issues. Licensed or certified dermatologists make $328,730 per year.

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