Why Do We Toss Coins Into Fountains?

Have you ever wondered why some traditions last for generations while others fade away? The main reason for the timelessness of traditions is the connection they bring. Human beings crave the bonds formed with others, whether that's in the past, present, or future. A longstanding tradition holds those bonds within it, deepening our connection to loved ones, history, and the world around us.

A simple tradition that has lasted millennia is the act of tossing a coin into a fountain of water. It seems so random, though. Why, out of the many traditions to ever exist, has coin tossing lasted this long? Why, in 2026, do we still get the urge to throw a bit of change into the water fixture at the mall or a local park? The connection this tradition brings is far more significant than the act itself, and as long as that connection continues, so will the tradition.

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History of Coin Tossing

Anciently, people made offerings of food, animals, or other materials to the deities they worshipped. They believed that these offerings would entice the gods to bless them or grant them wishes. Water sources were seen as spiritual portals to the heavens, and offerings were often left at the water's edge. When the first money system was developed, and coins began being produced in 600 B.C., the offerings to the gods also became currency-driven.

Over time, people stopped associating the coins with offerings to gods, but the idea of luck or granted wishes remained. Superstition is a powerful thing, and the mystical aspects of water, plus a tangible symbol of good fortune in a coin, have kept the tradition alive for thousands of years.

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Psychology Behind Tossing Coins

Tossing coins into fountains, wells, and ponds to make a wish or gain good luck has withstood the test of time because of something called "contagious magic." It's the principle that a physical object once held or touched by humans carries power to affect the object's owner. This principle is psychological, not actually magical. People subconsciously hold this principle of contagious magic, even if they don't believe in the supernatural.

Contagious magic is why people clamor to get their hands on a baseball held by their favorite player, or why keeping a lock of a lover's hair was once popular. And contagious magic is the power we give our coins when we hold them tight, make a wish, and toss them into a fountain. There is a sense of awe when we tap into this power, and that feeling gives our minds enough of a positive boost that we want to continue the ritual, passing it down to other generations.

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What Happens to the Coins?

So, what happens to the coins once they've served their purpose and expended their power for the fortune of their owners? Well, they go back to being regular coins, collected from the waters they were cast into and donated to financially support the communities around them.

The Trevi Fountain, possibly the most famous fountain for coin tossing, collects around $1.5 million in a year, which goes into maintaining and preserving Rome's historical sites. That doesn't mean that you can just start scooping up coins from a fountain for some quick cash, though. The power the coins hold can be felt by all, and so part of the enduring tradition is to protect the awe by refusing to take the coins for yourself.

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