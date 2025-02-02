How ‘Destination Dupes’ Will Help You Ditch the Crowds and Save Money on Your Next Vacation

A lot of people are planning to travel in 2025. But with an increase in wanderlust comes a surge in pricing. Supply and demand is a tricky beast, and with air traffic reaching 95 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2023, your next getaway might be quite more expensive than the last.

To counteract this increase in cost, travelers are thinking both outside the box and across the map. There’s been a rise in “destination dupes,” or travel to locations similar to the most popular picks—but with a major price difference.

What are destination dupes?

Though there are many reasons one would choose an alternative destination, like beating the crowds and encountering fewer tourist traps, there’s one simple answer that shines above the rest: Cost.

When Skyscanner conducted a 2023 survey, 93 percent of participants said they’d be willing to consider a dupe destination. Of those who agreed, 64 percent were primarily motivated by being able to save some money.

One in three Americans are willing to go into debt for their vacation, so it’s clear that for some people, a lack of funds won’t stop them from taking their dream getaway. But it never hurts to save a bit of money while possible—all while still enjoying a new locale.

The “destination dupe” trend has bred an entirely new line of destinations for travelers to choose from. The key is to find a place that’s similar to a tourist hotspot but with a much cheaper price tag. Here are a few people are buzzing about:

Liverpool, England Instead of London

Liverpool, England. | P A Thompson/GettyImages

London might have the spotlight, but Liverpool brings the same culture without the sky-high prices and shoulder-to-shoulder crowds. The city is compact, walkable, and packed with history, making it easy to explore without the stress of navigating London’s chaos. It’s also great for music lovers, as it’s the birthplace of The Beatles.

Kraków, Poland Instead of Rome, Italy

Kraków, Poland. | Maria Swärd/GettyImages

Kraków, Poland, has a medieval Old Town straight out of a fairytale, featuring Wawel Castle and plenty of charming cobblestone streets. Many major attractions even offer free entry on certain days, making it an easy win for your budget. And unlike Rome—where the crowds of tourists are seemingly endless—Kraków offers a much more laid-back experience where you’ll get a lot more bang for your buck.

Palawan (Philippines) Instead of the Maldives

Palawan, Philippines. | Jaris Ho/GettyImages

You don’t need to go into huge debt to get that sought-after Instagram beach photo: Palawan has you covered. This Philippine island is just as breathtaking as the Maldives at a fraction of the cost. Palawan is also packed with adventure, boasting everything from island hopping to exploring the incredible Puerto Princesa Underground River.

