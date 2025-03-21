New Device Could Allow Your Houseplants to Communicate When They’re Stressed

Plants may not be able to talk, but they can get stressed just like us. The slightest change in environmental factors, such as light and temperature, can spell disaster for your greenery. If you’ve sworn off caring for any plant that isn’t fake, a new gadget in the prototype phase may make you reconsider your stance.

As per Popular Science, researchers from the American Chemical Society have developed an electromagnetic sensor that attaches to a plant’s leaves and detects its stress levels. It consists of tiny needles on a chitosan-based-hydrogel-coated pad. The hydrogel can detect small doses of hydrogen peroxide, a chemical that’s released when plants come in contact with environmental stressors. When hydrogen peroxide is detected, the sensor transforms it into an electric current, which alerts owners to their plant’s stress levels. The technology is described in a study in the journal ACS Sensors.

The device also senses hydrogen peroxide in plants exposed to a bacterial pathogen. This technology could potentially be helpful on a large scale as a tool for farmers and gardeners to save their crops from disease. In such cases, growers would have a quick and easy way of checking on the health of their plants. This method of measuring hydrogen peroxide is also relatively cheap. Study co-author Liang Dong said in statement, “We can achieve direct measurements in under a minute for less than a dollar per test.”

While this technology is impressive, it’s still in its prototype phase and has not been used in real-world conditions. Until it hits the market, it’s important to be on the lookout for signs of stress when shopping for flora. You should always investigate plants for pests, brown spots, and dried edges before purchase. If you’re still nervous about plant ownership, consider these beginner-friendly blooms—including pansies and sunflowers—and these tips to ensure your houseplants and outdoor garden grows well.

