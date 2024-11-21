Your Old Digital Camera Could Be Worth a Lot, Thanks to Gen Z

Remember your old digital camera that’s been collecting dust in a drawer somewhere? You know, the one you stashed away years ago after your smartphone camera started letting you take great pictures without having to carry around yet another device? Well, dig it out because it might be worth a small fortune now, thanks to the consistently unexpected tastes of Gen Z.

So, what’s behind this surprising TikTok trend? Part of it is just Gen Z and their cultural aesthetic: As a whole, the generation seems to pride itself in rebelling against the “keeping up with the Joneses” mentality that defined Millennials on social media throughout the 2010s. Photographically speaking, they’re turning away from the perfectly polished look of modern smartphone photos in favor of the quirky charm and “retro” feel of older digital cameras. (Kind of like how Polaroids surged in popularity as digital cameras became ubiquitous.)

Some experts speculate that the rising cost of film—and ever-increasing prices of vintage film cameras—may be pushing younger photographers toward more affordable digital alternatives. And who can blame them? A quick search online will reveal that some popular models are fetching prices that would make even seasoned collectors consider selling down their collection. With renewed attention (and therefore higher price tags) from social media influencers, cameras from the Canon PowerShot Elph series, Sony RX100 series, and Fujifilm X100 series are particularly sought after.

These so-called “point-and-shoot” devices are all part of the same Y2K revivalism wave that has prompted Zoomers to embrace other bygone trends from the 2000s, like flip phones and low-rise jeans. The slightly grainy, blurred-out look those photos are known for happens to be pretty trendy with Gen Z influencers like Bella Hadid, Charli D’Amelio, Kylie Jenner, and Ayo Edebiri, too.

All of this is a way of saying it’s probably time to raid those attics and drawers because that forgotten digital camera might just be your ticket to some extra cash. You can check out online marketplaces like eBay to see what your specific brand and model might be fetching on the secondary market. (You might be surprised!)

Not only that, but you may want to take a trek to some local flea markets and thrift stores, where you might find a hidden gem at a bargain price. And even if you’re not looking to sell, you could give that old camera a second chance in other ways—namely, by using it. Along the way, you might just rediscover the joy of photography with a device that offers a different experience from your smartphone.

