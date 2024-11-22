Trade in Your D20 for This Digital D&D Watch

For a game that primarily takes place in players’ imaginations, Dungeons & Dragons can require a lot of equipment. Now there’s a new way to play without lugging around a pouch of dice. As The Verge reports, Timestop has released a watch that lets you roll for your character with a click.

The Timestop D-20 is more than just a digital watch that tells the time, date, and year. The brand claims it’s the first watch of its kind designed specifically for tabletop roleplaying games like Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder, and Call of Cthulhu. Wearers can use it to roll a 4-, 6-, 8-, 10-, 12-, 20-, or 100-sided dice. It also has different modes for various gameplay. Pressing the Roll button activates Quick Roll Mode by casting a virtual D20, which determines if a party member successfully hits an enemy. A critical hit (20) and a critical failure (1) show unique icons on the screen. Pressing the Select button on the side of the watch allows you to cycle through the other dice types.

Players can also switch to Advanced Combat Mode by pressing the Mode button. This lets you roll with advantage (a player rolls twice and takes the highest result), disadvantage (a player rolls twice and takes the lowest result), or a D100. You can even roll up to 12 dice at once in this mode.

In addition to the dice-rolling capabilities, the Timestop D-20 watch also works as a timer. Other features include a water-resistant case, night mode, power-saving mode, and a battery life of up to three years.

The watches are available in three styles for varying prices: black resin ($99), orange resin ($119), and stainless steel ($159). Some styles are currently low or out of stock, with new shipments slated for January and February 2025.

Read More About Technology: