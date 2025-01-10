8 Unforgettable Pop-Tart Flavors That We Wish Weren’t Discontinued

Since its introduction in 1964, Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts have delighted children and adults of all ages. These sweet, toaster-friendly pastries are beloved for a reason—especially if you have no time to make a big breakfast in the morning. (The school bus waits for no one.)

Over the last 60 years, certain tried-and-true original flavors—including Strawberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and Blueberry—have stuck around. But there are dozens upon dozens of Pop-Tart flavors—like Apple-Currant, one of the originals—that failed to gain popularity and were taken off shelves, even though they had fans.

That said, Kellogg’s is known for bringing back defunct flavors from time to time, so there’s always a chance one of your old loves could make a comeback. For instance, the breakfast cereal company recently brought back the Cinnamon Roll flavor after keeping it off the market for two years.

Ahead, you’ll find our picks for some of the most unforgettable Pop-Tart flavors that have since been discontinued.

Frosted Grape

Although Frosted Grape was one of the original frosted flavors released back in 1967, Kellogg’s discontinued it in 2017, much to the shock and dismay of many Pop-Tarts lovers.

“We’re sorry to say, the Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts have been discontinued,” Pop-Tarts wrote on X. “We wish we could continue making them for you, but sadly, they did not have enough fans.”

The brand did reintroduce the grape jelly-flavored filled pastries in 2022, thanks to resurging shopper interest, only to quietly discontinue the flavor again by 2024.

Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough was one of the most popular Pop-Tart flavors; it worked especially well for ice cream sandwich recipes. But even though the flavor had its followers, Kellogg’s decided to stop producing this treat around 2022 to make room for other flavors.

Fans of the discontinued flavor didn’t take the news lying down. Some have even recently signed an online petition calling for Kellogg’s to bring this one back out of retirement.

Splitz Chocolate Strawberry

Introduced in 2007, Splitz Chocolate Strawberry Pop-Tarts were pastries with one-half chocolate and the other half strawberry. (Think of it like the brand’s own spin on Neapolitan ice cream.) Later, Kellogg’s introduced other dual-flavored Pop-Tarts in the Splitz line, like Caramel Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, Strawberry Blueberry, and Double Chocolate.

Despite how fun this combo seems in theory, the company discontinued the two-in-one Splitz brand in 2012, only to bring it back (re-branded as Pop-Tarts Mash Ups) for a limited time in 2018. As of this writing, Splitz Chocolate Strawberry Pop-Tarts can no longer be found in grocery stores or online.

Mint Chocolate Chip

While most people eat Pop-Tarts freshly toasted or straight out of the wrapper, Kellogg’s recommended that people freeze Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts instead. Released in 2006, Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts were essentially a snack: These chocolate pasties were packed with mint-flavored chocolate filling inside and smeared with white and green frosting on the outside with brown sprinkles on top.

For folks who wanted an ice cream-like flavor and texture but without the messiness, these Pop-Tarts were a win-win. Kellogg’s stopped making them a mere year later, citing a lack of sales. Though they’re just a memory now for many, some have still petitioned the company to bring them back (without any success as of yet).

Frosted Red Velvet

Given how iconic red velvet cakes and cupcakes are, it was really just a matter of time before Kellogg’s put a Pop-Tarts-shaped spin on the well-known dessert.

Frosted Red Velvet Pop-Tarts came out in 2012, and though this variety had some love among fans, they were ultimately yanked off shelves by 2017. In 2020, the brand gave them a bit of a do-over, re-naming them Red Velvet Cupcake Pop-Tarts, but they were discontinued the following year.

Wild! Watermelon

Back in the ’90s, Wild! Watermelon Pop-Tarts reigned supreme. A box contained eight toaster pastries packed with sweet red watermelon-flavored filling and red watermelon frosting on the outside, plus a green icing swirl.

If it makes your mouth water just thinking about it, you aren’t the only one. But this flavor—originally introduced in 1997—didn’t survive the decade. In 2015, Kellogg’s re-released the throwback fave for a limited time (now dubbed Frosted Watermelon). But because it was a special release, this variety didn’t stick around for long. Connoisseurs have been deprived of having this watermelon treat with their breakfast ever since.

Strawberry Cheese Danish

If you can’t decide between having a danish or a Pop-Tart for breakfast, then you would have had it made in 2007. That was the year that Kellogg’s introduced Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tarts, which had strawberry filling and smooth cream cheese—a sweet and savory mix that delighted connoisseurs.

By 2009, this fun little mashup was no more. As with some other beloved (but now defunct) Pop-Tart selections, fans launched an online petition to urge Kellogg’s to bring this one back. Sadly, looks like there hasn’t been any activity on the petition since 2016, so it’s unlikely this discontinued flavor will be up for grabs anytime soon.

Guava Mango

During the summer of 2008, Kellogg’s did something interesting: They decided to combine two tropical fruits into one Pop-Tart variety. Guava Mango Pop-Tarts hit the scene with an eye towards appealing to other kinds of markets, as these two flavors are popular with people with origins in Latin America and the Caribbean. But Guava Mango Pop-Tarts were always slated to be a limited-edition release, and the breakfast cereal company stopped making the flavor shortly afterward.

