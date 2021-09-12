Every Country's Favorite Ice Cream Flavor, Mapped

While each country’s cuisine is diverse, ice cream is a common theme across the globe. The treat appeals to most people with a sweet tooth. To learn the favorite ice cream flavors of dozens of countries worldwide, check out this map.

This research was conducted by a team of experts at Premier Inn, a UK-based hotel chain. They determined each country's most popular ice cream by analyzing local Google search data for 80 flavors. You can see the map below for a quick overview, or view a larger version of it here.

Here's the scoop on how the world likes its ice cream. / <a href="https://www.premierinn.com/gb/en/news/2024/ice-cream-flavours.html" target="_blank">Premier Inn</a>

The chart showcases search numbers from over 190 countries from the past year. The top three flavors are vanilla, Neapolitan, and chocolate, which together accounted for 5,014,850 queries in the past year.

Vanilla reigns supreme, with 46 countries choosing it over other options. While the vanilla bean originated in Mesoamerica, the majority of plants used for ice cream are cultivated in Madagascar and Tahiti as well as Mexico today. Countries that prefer the flavor include India, Nigeria, and Guyana.

The runner-up is Neapolitan, a three-for-one ice cream layered with vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. Twenty-nine countries favor it above the rest, including the U.S., Australia, and Canada.

In third place is chocolate, with 22 countries most interested in the ice cream. According to the report, Italy, Colombia, and Uganda are some countries that can't get enough of the classic variety.

Only two nutty flavors—pistachio and rocky road—made it to the top 10, taking fifth and ninth place, respectively. Fruit flavors were well-represented; you’ll see some familiar favorites on the list, like strawberry and mango. The more niche guava ice cream ties for 10th. Other flavors that are less common in the U.S. include kulfi—a creamy Indian ice cream coated with chopped pistachios—and New Zealand’s hokey pokey ice cream—which consists of honeycomb toffee bits mixed into vanilla ice cream. See where those flavors rank in the list below.

The 13 Most Popular Ice Cream Flavors Around the World

Rank Ice Cream Flavor Number of Countries That Search for the Flavor Most 1 Vanilla 46 2 Neapolitan 29 3 Chocolate 22 4 Strawberry 12 5 Pistachio 11 6 Melon 8 7 Mango 6 8 Matcha 4 9 Rocky Road 3 10 (tie) Mint Chocolate Chip 2 11 (tie) Hokey Pokey 2 12 (tie) Guava 2 13 (tie) Kulfi 2

