The Best Sci-Fi Movie From Every Year in the 2000s

Science fiction in the 2000s had a different feel to it. The optimism you sometimes got in earlier decades wasn’t as prevalent, and the genre started asking more pessimistic questions. The future didn’t look as exciting anymore, and that tonal shift gave this decade a lot of personality.

At the same time, the 2000s were great at mixing other genres with sci-fi, like romance in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, or horror in Sunshine.

Compared with the 2010s, when franchises often dominated this space, the 2000s still had some room for unique, mid-budget ideas. You’d see more personal or risky projects, and it paid off more often than not.

These are the sci-fi films of the 2000s that stood out above the rest.

Unbreakable (2000)

When Unbreakable came out, (good) superhero movies were still finding their footing. The first X-Men movie was released the same year, but Unbreakable took a completely different route thanks to its source material, which deconstructs comic book tropes.

Bruce Willis plays David Dunn, a security guard who survives a catastrophic train crash without a scratch. That leads him to Elijah Price (played by Samuel L. Jackson), a comic book expert with brittle bone disease who believes David may have something rare. The film progresses more like a mystery drama than a traditional comic book movie.

Donnie Darko (2001)

Donnie Darko confused plenty of viewers when it was first released, but it slowly became a cult favorite in the 2000s thanks to good word of mouth and DVD discovery. That feels fitting for a movie built around confusion as one of its prominent themes.

In the movie, Jake Gyllenhaal plays Donnie, a troubled teenager who starts seeing a man in a scary rabbit costume, who tells him the world will end in 28 days. From there, the film moves through time-travel ideas and some suburban satire.

The movie is so eerie and cryptic that fans still debate the Philosophy of Time Travel book featured in the film.

Minority Report (2002)

Minority Report is a rare big studio sci-fi film that delivers on both spectacle and its interesting ideas in equal measure. Directed by Steven Spielberg and loosely based on a Philip K. Dick story, it imagines a future where murders are stopped before they happen.

Tom Cruise works for PreCrime, a unit that arrests killers based on visions from three psychics. Then the system identifies him as a future murderer, which sends him on the run.

The world-building is what you’ll probably consider as one of the stand-outs. The movie takes place in 2054, and personalized ads call out to shoppers by name. Self-driving vehicles and invasive surveillance are everywhere, too. A lot of it felt futuristic in 2002 and is starting to feel oddly familiar now.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Picking up six months after the first film, The Matrix Reloaded’s story expands the world of Zion – the last human city – and introduces the idea that the Matrix is a system of control rather than a simple prison.

The movie is a philosophical sequel that traded the first one's simplicity for a more complex exploration of choice, arguably with some diminishing returns.

The production was massive and famous for its commitment to practical stunts, trying to one-up the original movie. Like the brawl where Neo fights hundreds of Agent Smiths, where the Wachowskis pushed CGI to its then-limit with "Universal Capture,” which placed Hugo Weaving’s exact likeness on as many extras.

Or the highway chase, where the film crew actually built a private, 1.5-mile three-lane highway in California because no existing road would allow them to film the level of destruction they needed.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Some films get called original too easily, but Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actually earns it. It takes a sci-fi premise (memory erasure after a breakup) and turns it into something painfully human and compelling.

Charlie Kaufman’s script is nonlinear. It jumps through time, but you never lose the central feeling of trying to hold onto something that’s already slipping away. It loops back on itself in a way that makes sense only once you see the whole movie.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

If the first two Star Wars prequels often felt stiff or overcomplicated, Revenge of the Sith is where everything clicks into place. Mostly because it stops pretending this story has a happy ending, and in doing so, pretty much redeems the prequel trilogy.

You already know Anakin becomes Darth Vader, but watching it happen is still the draw. The film also has a narrative heaviness that the other prequels sometimes lacked, and a fairly grim ending.

And John Williams absolutely carries several scenes to another level. Without that score, plenty of moments wouldn’t hit nearly as hard.

Children of Men (2006)

Children of Men has a great setup: humanity has become infertile, and no child has been born in eighteen years. Society hasn’t quite exploded in your usual dramatic sci-fi fashion, though; it’s just slowly rotting.

Nothing feels exaggerated, and that’s what makes the world feel so convincing. Clive Owen plays Theo, who starts the film like a persona who has emotionally checked out. Then he gets dragged into protecting Kee, a young woman carrying the first pregnancy in nearly two decades.

It feels as much like a war documentary as a sci-fi film, thanks to Emmanuel Lubezki’s amazing one-shot cinematography.

Sunshine (2007)

In Sunshine, the sun is dying, Earth is freezing, and a space crew is sent to restart it with a massive bomb.

Unlike a lot of sci-fi flicks of this type, the crew actually feels competent. These aren’t quippy characters waiting to die one by one. They’re smart people under some insane pressure, and the tension comes from watching that pressure crack them.

Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, it’s visually stunning and very tense, starting off as a psychological sci-fi movie and then going into cosmic horror territory, with even some slasher elements in its final act.

WALL-E (2008)

Pixar took a bit of a risk with WALL-E. The first 40 minutes have almost no dialogue, relying entirely on visual storytelling and sound design by Ben Burtt (who created R2-D2’s voice).

It follows a lonely trash-compacting robot on a deserted Earth who falls in love with another robot named EVE and follows her into space.

What makes the movie so great is how much it trusts visual storytelling. Nobody stops to explain themes to you in not-so-subtle ways of dialogue writing.

It’s also just beautifully made. The animation and sound design are all top-tier. But none of that matters if you don’t care about the characters, and you absolutely do.

District 9 (2009)

A lot of sci-fi movies at the time District 9 came out looked sleek and expensive. But this looked messy and gritty, and was the start of a once-promising career for director Neill Blomkamp.

In the movie, the aliens arrive and are stuck above Johannesburg, stranded for years, then shoved into camps and treated like a problem nobody wants nearby. The apartheid parallels are obvious because they’re meant to be obvious.

The smart move was centering the story on Wikus, a smug bureaucrat who starts off irritating. Then things go very badly for him, and he begins to mutate into an Alien himself.

The documentary-style opening also helps ground the movie. News footage and interviews make the world feel more believable before the action ramps up.

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