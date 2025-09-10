Star Trek Is LEGO’s Next Out-of-This-World Collaboration

The list of new LEGO sets announced this year includes partnerships with famous franchises, from One Piece to Pokémon. It looks like the toy company is finally ready to live long and prosper with its latest addition: Star Trek has finally entered the world of LEGO.

LEGO Is Boldly Going Where It Hasn’t Gone Before

Leonard Nemoy as Spock | Getty Images/Bertil Unger/Stringer

According to Nerdist, the brand released a teaser (above) featuring a LEGO-fied Captain Picard as he beams into a Transporter room. As of writing, there’s not much information available about what the set consists of, how many pieces it includes, or how many mini-figures it comes with. Picard (played by Sir Patrick Stewart) first appeared in The Next Generation, and it’s unclear if the set will also include characters from the original series like Spock and Captain Kirk. There’s also no telling when the set will hit shelves, as the trailer ends with “coming soon.” Fans will have to wait patiently to find out.

The new collaboration between LEGO and Star Trek has been a long time coming. Captain James T. Kirk and the rest of the crew on the USS Enterprise started their journey in 1966. Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of the first time the series aired on TV.

In other space media-related LEGO news, the company just announced the release of a record-breaking Star Wars set. Fans will be able to recreate their favorite scenes with the 9023-piece Death Star. The product comes at a hefty price—nearly $1000. The LEGO Death Star is the most expensive LEGO set to date and is expected to launch in October of this year.