Pikachu and More Pokémon Are Finally Getting the LEGO Treatment in 2026

LEGO has teamed up with multiple beloved franchises over the decades. Some of their recent partnerships include Twilight and Nintendo’s Super Mario Kart. Now, the toy company is adding Pokémon to its catalogue—a collaboration fans have been clamoring about for years.

According to Nerdist, leaks about Pokémon-inspired LEGO sets have been circulating for a while. Rumors were confirmed on March 18, 2025, when the Pokémon Company posted a trailer teasing pocket-monster-themed building blocks on X (formerly Twitter). The clip features the LEGO-fied tail of the franchise’s most prominent icon, Pikachu, as electricity sparks in the background. A LEGO Pikachu isn’t the only set fans can look forward to. This partnership is expected to last for years, meaning Pokémon enthusiasts can hopefully build ‘em all.

The first of the sets are expected to drop in 2026. As of writing, LEGO hasn’t confirmed any release dates or details of how the sets will look. Though this (surprisingly) marks the first time we’re seeing official LEGO Pokémon sets, it’s hardly the first time the toy company has collaborated with Nintendo. When LEGO released its Super Mario Kart toys in January 2025, there were six sets to choose from. They ranged from 133 to 823 pieces for sets of various sizes, and the cheapest was priced at just $15. It’s too soon to say whether or not the Pokémon collection will follow the same model.

As fans of both LEGO and Pokémon anxiously await updates on the upcoming releases, they’ll have to find creative ways to pass the time. You can check out David Hall’s (Solid Brix Studios) 250,000-piece LEGO recreation of the Second Battle of Geonosis from the Star Wars series The Clone Wars here. Pokémon fanatics, meanwhile, might be interested in playing the gaming franchise’s edition of Monopoly released last year.

