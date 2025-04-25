This Working LEGO Xylophone Sounds Better Than You’d Expect

We’ve seen LEGO sets modeled after pop culture franchises, like Super Mario Bros. and Twilight. However, the sky’s the limit with these building blocks. The proof is in this fully functional xylophone made entirely from the toy bricks.

Andrew Huang is the musician and technologist behind the instrument, per Boing Boing. It’s entirely crafted from LEGO pieces, combining musical artistry with a splash of color. To accurately tune each notes, he added smaller LEGO pieces to the bottom of the keys, adjusting the amount for each one to hit the desired weight; this setup allows the keys to vibrate at different frequencies. Even the strings that hold up the xylophone keys were produced by the LEGO group, as were the rods and tires used to make the mallets.

The toy instrument sounds surprisingly accurate. You can hear the xylophone in action via the YouTube Short below.

According to the video’s description, a builder named Zung Hoang originally posted the xylophone concept on LEGO Ideas and sent it to Huang. LEGO Ideas allows creators to submit their original LEGO creations online where fellow fans can vote on them. If the concept surpasses four supporter milestones (100, 1000, 5000, and then 10,000, over some time), it’s eligible to become an official LEGO set. Zung Hoang has roughly 860 supporters and 350 days left to obtain 1000, as of this writing.

You can help the LEGO xylophone become official by clicking the “Support Idea” button on the site. And to see how Huang crafted the xylophone without an official set, check out this video.

Huang and Hoang aren’t the only people who get creative with the toy building building blocks. Back in 2021, YouTuber Brick Science made a functional coffee maker out of LEGO. The creator has made numerous other LEGO projects, including an Iron Man helmet that opens and an aquarium.

