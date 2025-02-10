What to Know About the New FasTrak Scam Targeting Drivers

From hackers targeting ‘travel braggers’ to email phishing attacks, anyone can become a victim of fraud. One scam making the rounds recently exploits a common anxiety of many drivers: passing through tolls without paying. If you want to avoid falling for the FasTrak scheme, here’s everything you need to know.

According to Newsweek, scam artists are claiming to be part of the Californian toll collection system, FasTrak, and pressuring drivers to pay fake toll fees to avoid consequences. A text message provided to the outlet read, “Please pay your FastTrack {sic} lane tolls by February 4, 2025. To avoid a fine and keep your license, you can pay at {link to fraudulent website}.”

This scare tactic—making people feel a sense of urgency—is common among scammers. The con artist’s goal is to make their target panic and make rash decisions so they can get what they want from them quickly. When people click the links in such messages, they risk having personal information stolen, including their bank account details.

A similar text scam involves perpetrators impersonating the electronic toll collection system E-ZPass or the Massachusetts-based EZDriveMA and targeting drivers across multiple states.

Experts suggest reporting these messages as junk and blocking the number. You can also report them to the Federal Trade Commission. Remember to avoid clicking unknown links in emails and text messages—if you suspect you do have unpaid fees, you can always visit the official toll service website to pay them.

Avoiding scams in 2025 requires constant vigilance. The consumer credit reporting company Experian covered the latest scams to look out for this year—including those related to AI, “accidental” text messages, and cryptocurrency. The Federal Trade Commission also shares tips on how to avoid scams on its website. They recommend paying attention to common practices fraudsters use, such as presenting a problem (like an issue with an account or with the government) or asking for personal information (e.g., your bank account information, credit card number, Social Security number, etc.)

Falling victim to a scam can take a toll on one’s self confidence and mental health: A 2017 FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) survey of scam victims reported most people felt violated after the incident [PDF]. If you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of being a phishing scam victim, here are the steps you should take next.

