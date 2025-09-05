10 Colleges With the Best (and Worst) Campus Food

When some people think of college food, they might picture garbage plates: Microwaved dinners full of budget ramen and topped with whatever ingredients (crackers, chicken nuggets) might be handy. Or, worse, gas station burritos. But college doesn’t have to be a gastronomic challenge; a number of schools across the country are being lauded for their cafeteria dining options.

Each year, the college guide The Princeton Review compiles a list of the best campus food. The resource surveyed over 170,000 students currently enrolled at its 391 covered schools, asking each participant a total of 98 questions about their overall campus experience. In response to “How Do You Rate the Food on Campus?” the following schools scored the highest overall marks:

The 10 Campuses With the Best Food

University of Massachusetts Amherst // Amherst, Massachusetts Bowdoin College // Brunswick, Maine University of Richmond // Richmond, Virginia College of the Atlantic // Bar Harbor, Maine Gettysburg College // Gettysburg, Pennsylvania St. Olaf College // Northfield, Minnesota Harvey Mudd College // Claremont, California Washington University in St. Louis // St. Louis, Missouri Cornell University // Ithaca, New York Virginia Tech // Blacksburg, Virginia

UMass Amherst | KenWiedemann/GettyImages

The University of Massachusetts Amherst takes the top spot for a record ninth consecutive year. The school’s dining program is sprawling—there are four common-area spots plus 12 “eateries” and 20 cafes spread across campus to feed its 23,000-plus student body. And the food is fresh. UMass has its own group of permaculture gardens and also sources from dozens of local farmers and vendors.

Students pay anywhere from $12.50 to $20 per meal at the commons, depending on the time of day. They can also purchase an unlimited meal plan pass for $4236 per semester.

You May Also Like:

Bowdoin College comes in second. This Maine college takes advantage of its region by offering twice-yearly lobster bakes. Like UMass, the school also puts emphasis on organic, locally-sourced produce.

The University of Richmond boasts nine dining locations, including the gastropub The Cellar and the globally-inspired Passport Café. The campus also offers nutrition counseling and cooking classes for those looking to graduate with some (unofficial) kitchen credits.

The 10 Campuses With the Worst Food

The Princeton Review actually compiles two campus food lists from its student survey data. Campuses with food that’s classified as less-than-savory heads to the Review’s Not So Tasty ranking.

Lawrence Technological University // Southfield, Michigan Clarkson University // Potsdam, New York Ohio Wesleyan University // Delaware, Ohio Sarah Lawrence College // Bronxville, New York William and Mary // Williamsburg, Virginia Saint Joseph’s University // Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Catawba College // Salisbury, North Carolina Xavier University of Louisiana // New Orleans, Louisiana Salve Regina University // Newport, Rhode Island Hampden-Sydney College // Hampden-Sydney, Virginia

William and Mary | Imagesbybarbara/GettyImages

Lawrence Technological University earns the dubious distinction of having the least-appealing campus food on the list, though it can be difficult to source specific complaints. One review left on a U.S. News and World Report entry described it as “uneatable.”

Clarkson University also scored quite poorly, with Google reviewers giving the cuisine a 1.4 (out of 5) overall rating. “My spinach tastes like it was grown with gutter water,” one reviewer lamented.

Roughly half the country’s college campuses have self-operated food programs, which allow for customized menu designs. Others contract out their meals to third parties. As one Cornell student noted to The Cornell Daily Sun, the importance of food quality shouldn’t be underestimated. “I’m really lucky to go to a school that has great food, because what you eat affects your brain and that affects how you study and live.”