Make the Viral Banana Bread Latte at Home With This Simple Recipe

When it comes to trendy drinks, coffee options are favored across the internet. That’s no surprise because the caffeinated beverage is a staple in many households. The latest coffee beverage taking social media by storm blends the classic morning pick-me-up with the cozy taste of banana bread, according to Food & Wine.

As the name suggests, a banana bread latte features flavors normally associated with the baked good, including banana, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Reducing the ingredients into a syrup and blending them into your cup of joe allows you to enjoy the dessert first thing in the morning. The recipe takes a little work, but many people swear by it.

How to Make a Banana Bread Latte

According to one of the most viewed banana bread latte videos on TikTok, you begin the recipe by making your banana syrup. First, you’ll have to peel a banana and mash it in a bowl. Transfer the mashed fruit into a small pot, then add one cup of brown sugar, one cup of water, one teaspoon of ground cinnamon, and a quarter teaspoon of ground nutmeg. Once you’ve added the ingredients, stir the mixture and allow it to simmer for about 10 minutes, until it starts to thicken.

Next, remove the pot from the heat and add a dash of vanilla or almond extract. Puree the remaining fruit pieces in a blender or use a mesh strainer to separate them from the mixture. When the syrup is ready to go, you can add it to an espresso, latte, drip coffee, cold brew, or another coffee beverage of your choice. The drink is highly customizable, so feel free to adjust the ingredient ratios based on your preferences.

Bananas aren’t just good for eating. You can also use the fruit’s peels to enrich plant soil, attract butterflies, and more.

Read More About Coffee: