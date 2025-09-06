You’ve Heard of “Marry Me Chicken”—But What About “Labor-Inducing Eggplant Parmesan”?

There are many things that a well-formed recipe can do: Some can inspire proposals, and others (so it seems) can induce contractions.

The Legend of Eggplant Parmigiana alla Scalini’s

Beginning in the 1980s, Scalini’s—a now-closed family-run Italian restaurant outside Atlanta, Georgia—had served an eggplant Parmesan that became famous for a whole lot more than its flavor. More than a thousand “eggplant babies” are said to have been born after their mothers waddled in for a plate of the cheesy, garlicky dish.

The manager himself once claimed to be the very first eggplant parm baby, and the restaurant walls were covered with photos of infants who allegedly entered the world after their mothers ate the dish. And Scalini’s legendary labor-inducing eggplant parm continues to live on: the recipe still available for free online.

A heaping helping of homemade eggplant parmesan. | Cris Cantón/GettyImages

But does it really work? Some parents swear it does. Others admit they’re mostly left with a food coma. Science, for its part, remains skeptical at best.

Could Eating Eggplant Actually Kickstart Labor?

The theory goes like this: Eating certain things like spicy dishes, pineapple, or yes, a massive portion of eggplant parmesan, can irritate your gastrointestinal system. That stomach upset may, in turn, jostle your uterus into action.

But midwives and OBs caution against pinning your due date hopes on any single dish. Research hasn’t shown that eggplant—or any specific food— is a surefire ticket to delivery. At best, it might set off some mild contractions if your body is already close to ready. At worst, it may cause unpleasant GI symptoms.

Other “Natural” Induction Tricks People Swear By

Unfortunately, no home remedy has a guarantee. Doctors emphasize that the only reliable way to induce labor is under medical supervision.

She's probably thinking of ways to get that baby out. | Kelvin Murray/GettyImages

But Scalini’s internet-famous eggplant parm isn’t alone in pregnancy folklore. Pregnant people desperate for relief have long turned to these at-home tricks (of course, you should always check in with your care team before attempting any labor-inducing methods):

The Labor-Inducing Method The Reasoning Eating Spicy Food or Prunes Same idea as eggplant; get the bowels moving, and maybe the uterus follows. Eating Dates A few small studies suggest eating them daily in late pregnancy may help soften the cervix. Drinking Raspberry Leaf Tea This is thought to “tone” the uterus, though it’s not proven to start labor. Sex Orgasms release oxytocin (the hormone that fuels contractions). Nipple Stimulation This naturally raises oxytocin levels and has been shown to increase the likelihood of labor in some trials. Curb Walking It’s thought the uneven movements can help the baby descend into the pelvis. Castor OIl Caution: Taking this strong laxative often does more harm than good.

Still, if you’re past 39 weeks, your provider has given the green light, and you happen to crave layers of fried eggplant smothered in mozzarella, there’s no harm in whipping up a big batch of Scalini’s eggplant parm. At the very least, you’ll have delicious leftovers to enjoy before your baby arrives!