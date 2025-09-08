KFC’s New Jelly Beans Taste Like Fried Chicken, Gravy, and More

If you’ve ever craved KFC items in candy form, your wish has come true. According to Nerdist, the fried chicken franchise is releasing its own jelly beans. Prepare your taste buds for a wild, confusing journey they almost certainly never asked for.

KFC Jelly Beans Are Coming in 2026

The questionable product is a partnership between Kentucky Fried Chicken and Frankford Candy, which is known for teaming up with brands like Nickelodeon, Super Mario, and even Claussen to make uniquely-themed treats. The 4-ounce packs will contain jelly beans in three flavors that KFC fans know and love: fried chicken, sweet corn, and gravy. Though they are already listed on Redstone Foods’ website, you’ll have to wait a while to get your hands on them: The KFC jelly beans won’t be available to purchase until Easter 2026.

Turning savory items into jelly bean flavors is nothing new. Jelly Belly’s flavor development process involves analyzing the chemical makeup of ingredients in a gas chromatograph and recreating them as candy. It’s too early to say if Frankford’s KFC-inspired treats will taste like the real thing.

KFC has been pushing the envelope in recent years when it comes to tie-in products. Earlier in 2025, the brand partnered with Hismile to create a fried chicken toothpaste. The restaurant chain has even dabbled in the video game sphere. Back in 2019, it released I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator, where players have the chance to win the fast food icon’s heart. It also made a Tamagotchi-inspired handheld that allows you to care for a sentient fried chicken drumstick. And certain fans haven’t forgotten about the KFConsole, a system meant to keep food warm as you’re gaming. It was first announced in December 2020, but KFC has remained quiet about it since then.