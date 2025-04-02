KFC’s Finger Lickin’ Toothpaste Tastes Just Like Chicken

Most oral care companies stick to refreshing toothpaste flavors like spearmint and peppermint. Some brands might spice things up with a clove-forward option or aim for a fruity finish—but that’s rare. That means a new fried-chicken-flavored toothpaste from KFC—a collaboration with the toothcare brand Hismile—may be a first for the industry.

According to Food & Wine, the idea started as an April Fool’s joke gone too far. “[We] thought—why not make it real?” Koban Jones, Hismile’s marketing manager, said in a press statement.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken toothpaste comes in a 60-gram (2.1-ounce) bottle that sells for $13. It’s fluoride-free and can be used on sensitive teeth. The official product description promises that the toothpaste will feel “like biting into the crispy, hot, juicy piece of KFC Original Recipe Chicken”—but there’s only one way to find out how accurate that statement is.

If you need a matching KFC electric toothbrush to go with your new toothpaste, you’re in luck. The oral hygiene machine comes in the bold KFC red and costs $59. Moreover, there’s a built-in timer, three cleaning modes, and a mode memory setting—and you won’t have to worry about replacing the head for a while, as an extra one’s included. The KFC toothbrush and toothpaste will only be available while supplies last, so get them while you can.

Hismile is already known for its unique toothpaste flavors, which range from blue raspberry (its best-seller) to glazed donut. Most are on the sweeter end, though the brand’s chili margarita flavor has a spicy kick. Either way, the KFC toothpaste is a finger-lickin’ outlier.

This isn’t the first time KFC has dabbled in selling strange products. For example, the Eduardochi—a drumstick-shaped version of the popular handheld Tamagotchi—was released in Spanish KFC locations in December 2024.

