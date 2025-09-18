This Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte Is a Colorful Twist on the Classic Fall Drink

Many coffee lovers are still brewing traditional pumpkin spice lattes for fall, but it looks like an earthy version of the beverage is going viral now, too. According to Google Trends data, search interest in “pumpkin spice matcha” is at a record high. Fortunately, the drink is easy to make at home in minutes.

What’s in a Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte?

As the drink’s name suggests, pumpkin spice is a core component of a pumpkin spice matcha latte. Funnily enough, the spice doesn’t contain any actual pumpkin; it usually consists of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger. Some pumpkin spice mixes contain over 300 ingredients.

Matcha is the other half of the equation. Prized for its earthy and nutty flavors, it’s a high-quality green tea that’s been finely ground into a powder. Just like black tea and white tea, matcha comes from the tea plant Camellia sinensis.

Other ingredients may include coconut milk, pumpkin puree, cream, or maple syrup, depending on the recipe you choose.

How to Make a Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte, Step by Step

Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derman/GettyImages

Minimalist Baker has a simple recipe for a pumpkin spice matcha latte you should definitely try. If you prefer the beverage hot, start by adding all the ingredients (minus the matcha powder) to a saucepan. Warm it gently on the stovetop while whisking the mixture until it’s smooth.

Now, whisk the matcha powder with one tablespoon of hot water in a separate container. The recipe calls for one half to three quarters of a teaspoon of powder, but you’ll want to add less if using a high-quality, potent brand. Whisk the matcha until smooth, then pour it into the saucepan and whisk again to combine. You can also use the warm setting on a milk frother for the recipe.

The iced version is a little easier. All you have to do is add all the ingredients to a blender and mix everything for about 30 to 45 seconds. The final product should be smooth and frothy—immediately serve it over ice.

Looking for more coffee recipes? Check out these five trending latte flavors you should try.