The Best Fast Food Trivia Questions to Test Your Menu Mastery

Living life in the fast lane implies late nights, long flights, and designer labels—not fast food. And yet, those burgers and burritos, famous for being ready in a flash, are what actually fuel the fast life.

McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, and Popeyes might be American-born-and-bred, but it didn’t take them long to go global. Even culinary-centric countries like France and Japan couldn’t resist the convenience craze, with the former boasting the third-highest rate of fast-food consumption in the world and the latter going so far as to make KFC the face of its holiday feast.

Fast food history is more than just grease and golden arches. Wild franchise wars and weird global specials lend to lore that’s both absorbing and appetite-inducing. But how well do you actually know what's under the wrapper?

Whether you're a drive-thru regular or just a casual customer, there’s no doubt you’ve picked up some fast food fun facts along with your staple side of fries. From the big-backed backstories of your favorite franchise to the secrets behind the secret sauce, these fast food trivia questions will put your chain game to the test.

Fast Food History & Founders

Founder and chairman of McDonald's Corporation, Ray Kroc, stands outside one of his franchises, holding a hamburger and a drink, circa 1960. | Bettmann/Getty Images

1. What was the first fast food restaurant in the United States?

Answer: White Castle.

2. Which fast food chain is credited with bringing the drive-thru concept to the mainstream in the 1940s?

Answer: In-N-Out Burger.

3. Who were the two brothers who started the original McDonald’s restaurant?

Answer: Richard and Maurice McDonald.

4. Who is the businessman credited with founding and expanding the McDonald’s Corporation globally?

Answer: Ray Kroc.

5. What year did KFC begin franchising its restaurants?

Answer: 1952.

6. What fast food restaurant began as a barbecue stand before switching to burgers?

Answer: McDonald’s.

7. When was Taco Bell founded?

Answer: 1962.

8. Sonic Drive-In was originally known by what name when it was founded in the 1950s?

Answer: Top Hat Drive-In.

9. What was the original name of Burger King?

Answer: Insta-Burger King.

10. Which fast-food restaurant was inspired by a figure skating competition?

Answer: Buffalo Wild Wings.

11. Which fast-food chain got its start in a Shell gas station?

Answer: KFC.

12. In what unorthodox location did Papa John’s Pizza get its start?

Answer: The broom closet of his father’s tavern.

13. Who invented the modern hamburger bun?

Answer: Walter Anderson, the co-founder of White Castle.

14. Which fast food chain introduced the first breakfast sandwich?

Answer: Jack in the Box.

Fast Food Menus & Iconic Items

Views from a Taco Bell Drive-thru in Montevale, New Jersey. | Veronica Winters/Shutterstock

15. Which fast food chain is famous for the “Crunchwrap Supreme”?

Answer: Taco Bell.

16. Which fast food chain is famous for its Blizzard dessert?

Answer: Dairy Queen.

17. What is the name of the secret seasoning used in KFC’s “Original Recipe chicken”?

Answer: 11 herbs and spices.

18. What fish sandwich does McDonald’s serve during Lent and beyond?

Answer: Filet-O-Fish.

19. What did McDonald’s restaurants first introduce in 1968?

Answer: The Big Mac.

20. Which fast food restaurant is famous for its curly fries and jamocha shakes?

Answer: Arby’s.

21. What fast food restaurant sells the Beef ‘n Cheddar?

Answer: Arby’s.

22. Which chicken restaurant pressure-cooks its chicken in peanut oil?

Answer: Chick-fil-A.

23. What mid-1980’s McDonald’s item came in a double container?

Answer: The McDLT.

24. What were chicken nuggets called when they were first invented?

Answer: Chicken Crispies.

25. What fast food restaurant is known for its “Frosty” dessert?

Answer: Wendy’s.

26. Before McDonald’s launched Chicken McNuggets, what similar bite-sized item did they test in the 1970s?

Answer: Onion nuggets.

27. What is the least healthy burger you can buy from a fast-food restaurant?

Answer: Five Guys cheeseburger.

28. What iconic fall drink was introduced by Starbucks in 2003?

Answer: Pumpkin spice latte.

29. What fast food restaurant chain is famous for its root beer?

Answer: A&W.

Fast Food Faces & Phrases

The recognizable red-pigtailed logo of the Wendy’s brand. | Mike Kemp/GettyImages

30. Which fast food chain is known for the slogan “Have it your way”?

Answer: Burger King.

31. Which fast food chain is known for not being open on Sundays?

Answer: Chick-fil-A.

32. What fast food chain’s mascot is a red-haired girl with pigtails?

Answer: Wendy’s.

33. What pizza chain uses the slogan “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.”?

Answer: Papa John’s.

34. Who is the mascot of KFC?

Answer: Colonel Sanders.

35. What fast food chain’s slogan used to be “Think Outside the Bun”?

Answer: Taco Bell.

36. What does the name “Arby’s” stand for?

Answer: “R.B.” for Raffel Brothers.

37. Which fast food chain’s slogan is “It’s finger lickin’ good”?

Answer: KFC.

38. Which fast-food restaurant founder was the most visible, by being featured in television commercials?

Answer: Dave Thomas (Wendy’s).

39. Where, according to the slogan, can you “Eat Fresh”?

Answer: Subway.

40. What fast food restaurant introduced a popular advertising campaign in 1997 that featured a talking chihuahua?

Answer: Taco Bell.

41. What fast food restaurant has an anthropomorphic chili dog for its mascot?

Answer: Wienerschnitzel.

42. Which chain is named after its founder’s dog?

Answer: Raising Cane’s.

43. What restaurant chain has commercials with the slogan “Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood”?

Answer: Applebee’s.

44. What was the first fast food chain to offer toys with kids’ meals?

Answer: Burger Chef.

45. What was in the original Happy Meal?

Answer: A small burger, small fries, small soda, and a small sundae.

46. What kind of mythological creature is on the Starbucks logo?

Answer: A mermaid (siren).

47. What was the first-ever toy given out in McDonald’s Happy Meals?

Answer: A variety of trinkets including stencils, puzzles, erasers, and spinning tops.

48. Which fast food chain used the slogan “America’s Drive-In”?

Answer: Sonic.

49. Which fast food chain used the slogan “Mmm… toasty”?

Answer: Quiznos.

International Fast Food

Japan Christmas with KFC. | Yuichi Yamazaki/GettyImages

50. In which country did the fast food chain Jollibee originate?

Answer: The Philippines.

51. What is the name of the popular Indian vegetarian fast food chain?

Answer: Haldiram’s.

52. What global fast food chain is called “Macca’s” in Australia?

Answer: McDonald’s.

53. Which fast food chain is known for its “Peri-Peri” chicken?

Answer: Nando’s.

54. Which American fast food chain is the most popular in China?

Answer: KFC.

55. In which country can you find a McDonald’s menu item called the “McSpicy Paneer”?

Answer: India.

56. In what country was the fast food pasta chain “Spoleto” founded?

Answer: Brazil.

57. In which country is eating KFC chicken on Christmas popular?

Answer: Japan.

58. What country was the first Burger King opened outside the U.S.?

Answer: Puerto Rico.

Franchise Facts & Trivia

McDonald's HQ and Hamburger University in Chicago, Illinois. | Interim Archives/GettyImages

59. Which fast-casual chain is known for customizable burritos and was once owned by McDonald’s?

Answer: Chipotle Mexican Grill.

60. Where was the first Pizza Hut built?

Answer: Wichita, Kansas.

61. Which chain offers a secret menu with “Animal Style” fries and burgers?

Answer: In-N-Out Burger.

62. What’s the healthiest fast-food chain in the United States?

Answer: Panera Bread.

63. Where is the busiest McDonald’s in the world?

Answer: Hong Kong, China.

64. What fast food restaurant aired ads featuring a man who lost 245 pounds eating only their products?

Answer: Subway.

65. What restaurant describes itself as “The Last Great Hamburger Stand”?

Answer: Fatburger.

66. The Famous Star is the signature burger of what fast food restaurant?

Answer: Carl’s Jr.

67. Which fast-food chain has the most locations in the US?

Answer: Subway.

68. What is the original name of Burger King called in Australia?

Answer: Hungry Jack’s.

69. In 2005, what burger chain ran ads featuring a scantily clad Paris Hilton?

Answer: Carl’s Jr.

70. Which fast food chain saw overwhelming demand after Oprah Winfrey posted coupons for free meals on her website in May 2009?

Answer: KFC.

71. Where was Popeyes founded?

Answer: New Orleans, Louisiana.

72. Which fast food chain holds the record for longest commercial ever aired?

Answer: Arby's.

73. Which fast food chain was the first to have a “value menu” featuring items for under $1?

Answer: Wendy’s.

74. Which fast food chain operates its own training institution called “Hamburger University”?

Answer: McDonald’s.

75. What was the first fast food chain to reach 1 billion hamburgers sold?

Answer: White Castle.

So, did you crush the chain game, or did a few questions leave you hungry for more? We packed the menu with some classics and a few curveballs you likely didn't see coming. If you’re looking to feed your curiosity further, check out Mental Floss for your next trivia fix.

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