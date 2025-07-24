Banana Boat S‘mores Are the Ultimate Campfire Dessert

S’mores are a quintessential camping snack, and it’s no wonder. The treats are the perfect combination of crunchy, melty, and chocolatey goodness. If you want to put a spin on the classic treat, this campfire banana boat s’mores recipe from The Kitchn takes it to the next level.

What’s a Campfire Banana Boat?

This dessert is made by stuffing a banana with the s’mores essentials: marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers. The recipe from The Kitchn also includes caramel chips, which add another dimension of flavor. The prepared fruit is then wrapped in tinfoil and roasted directly on the campfire until its contents are ooey, gooey, and delicious.

Don’t be afraid to take the classic recipe and make it your own. People often add at least one ingredient that melts nicely—like marshmallows—as well as something to give it a pleasing crunch for texture. You can see some examples from the cooking YouTuber World of Vegan in the clip above. The content creator features banana boat s’mores variations with other types of candy, strawberries, and even cereal pieces.

Common Banana Boat Toppings

Mini marshmallows



Chocolate



Graham crackers



Cereal



Cookie crumbles



Caramel chips



Reese’s Pieces



M&M’s



Strawberries



Blueberries

Make This Easy Banana Boat S’mores Recipe

Start by grabbing a knife and piercing the banana’s skin. Then, use your fingers to split the peel open, and use a spoon to scoop out about three or four shallow chunks down the length of the fruit. After saving or discarding those pieces, place some chocolate pieces (specifically dark chocolate to balance the sweetness) and a mini marshmallows in the holes you made. Top the fruit off with a few caramel chips.

Now that assembly is complete, it’s time to start roasting. Close the peel of the banana boat s’more as much as you can and place it on a campfire grill. You can tightly wrap your banana in foil if you prefer a less smoky flavor. In this case, you’ll need to flip the fruit once while it’s roasting to ensure it cooks evenly.

So simple, yet so delicious. | Image Professionals GmbH/GettyImages

The banana boat will take about 5 to 7 minutes to cook. It should be ready when the chocolate and caramel are runny and the marshmallows appear to be melting. Your banana’s peel will turn black, but don’t be alarmed—that’s a regular part of the process.

Remove the bundle from the grill with metal tongs and put it on a plate. Unwrap it (carefully), and add graham cracker pieces for the finishing touch.

Looking for more simple tinfoil meals for your next camping trip? Consider serving this foil packet shrimp boil before your banana boat s’mores.

