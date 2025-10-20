Give Your Pumpkin Bread a Cheesecake-Inspired Upgrade

Cheesecake and pumpkin spice bread are both tasty classics; it only makes sense to put them together. The Institute of Culinary Education shares a delicious recipe that’s a perfectly balanced combination of the two desserts.

The Upgrade Your Pumpkin Bread Needs

This will satisfy any sweet tooth. | Danielle D. Nelson/GettyImages

First, whip up the cheesecake topping. Begin by taking the cream cheese and powdered sugar and giving them a vigorous beat or paddle. When no lumps are present, add an egg yolk and a splash of vanilla extract and combine everything.

Now, you can grab your softened butter, sugar, and salt and beat or paddle them together in a separate bowl until they’re fluffy. Blend in the eggs and vanilla, and make sure they’re fully incorporated. Take another bowl and whisk together the dry ingredients. At this point, you can alternate between adding the wet and dry ingredients into the butter mixture. Trung Vu, chef-instructor of pastry and baking arts at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City campus, tells Mental Floss that doing so will emulsify the batter without overworking it. Additionally, using room temperature ingredients will help the batter mix without leaving clumps of fat. You can alternate adding in the ingredients until everything is just combined, but don’t overmix.

Next, lightly spray a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan and make a little sling with parchment paper. This is your secret weapon for easy loaf removal later. Pour the pumpkin batter in, smooth the top, and carve out a nice, deep trench with a spoon down the middle of the batter. Finally, scoop or pipe your luscious cheesecake topping into that trench.

Pop it into a preheated 350°F oven for 1.5 hours. To prevent overbaking, tent it with aluminum foil after about 45 minutes. You may want to dig in immediately after the pumpkin bread is done baking, but patience is key. Let it cool for three to four hours before slicing into the spiced goodness.

Pumpkin Bread With Cheesecake Topping Recipe, Step By Step

This is your next family gathering dessert. | Ana Rocio Garcia Franco/GettyImages

Cheesecake topping:

8 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup + 4 teaspoons powdered sugar

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Beat or paddle together the cream cheese and powdered sugar until no lumps remain. Incorporate the egg yolk and vanilla extract until emulsified.

Pumpkin bread:

1 stick + 2 1/2 tablespoons softened butter

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons sour cream

Beat or paddle together softened butter, sugar, and salt until light and fluffy. Incorporate the eggs and vanilla into the butter mixture. In separate bowls, whisk the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder and baking soda) and mix the wet ingredients (pumpkin puree and sour cream). Alternate adding the wet and dry mixtures into the butter mixture until just combined and the batter looks homogenous. Do not overmix. In a lightly sprayed 9-by-5-inch loaf pan, make a sling with parchment paper and place in the pan with ends hanging over the sides for easy removal of the loaf after baking. Pour the pumpkin bread batter inside and smooth the top. Using a spoon, create a deep trench down the length of the batter. Scoop or pipe the cheesecake topping into the trench. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 1.5 hours, tenting with aluminum foil after 45 minutes to prevent over-browning. Allow to cool completely before slicing, approximately 3-4 hours.

You can make more recipes like this at the Institute of Culinary Education’s campuses in Los Angeles and New York City. Learn more on their website.