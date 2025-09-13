This Surprising Condiment Will Take Your Homemade Caramel to the Next Level

Caramel doesn’t really need help in the crowd-pleasing department. It’s already gooey and sweet, and pairs wonderfully with all sorts of sweet treats. But what if we told you there’s a way to make it taste even better?

The secret ingredient isn’t hard to find at your regular grocery store or local Asian food market: miso paste. Yes, the same stuff you use for savory soups can also add a delightful bit of umami to your homemade caramel.

What Is Miso?

For centuries, miso has been a staple in Japanese cooking. It’s made by fermenting soybeans (and sometimes rice, barley, or chickpeas) with salt and koji, a grain inoculated with a special mold. Over time, it develops a rich, savory flavor called “umami,” the “fifth taste” that makes food seem more satisfying.

A variety of miso. | John Block/GettyImages

White miso, in particular, is milder and slightly sweeter than darker varieties. That makes it a perfect partner for caramel, where it adds a salty kick and layers in that hard-to-describe but oh-so-yummy savoriness.

How to Make Miso Caramel

Food52 has a delicious, easy miso caramel recipe. And you only need four ingredients to make it:

¾ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup water

½ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons white miso

Miso caramel and vanilla ice cream are best friends. | All Rights Reserved @TailorTang/GettyImages

Here’s how it’s done:

In a heavy saucepan, stir together the sugar and water. Bring to a boil (and stop stirring), washing down any sugar crystals on the sides with a wet pastry brush. Remove the saucepan from the heat when the sugar turns a deep golden brown and just starts to smoke. Add the cream (it’ll bubble like crazy) and stir until smooth. Whisk in the miso.

Ways to Use Your Homemade Miso Caramel

Your morning coffee is about to get a lot more interesting. | john shepherd/GettyImages

This sauce is as versatile as it gets. You can add it to your favorite ice cream or swirl it into your morning latte. Or you can have a little extra fun with some of these ideas:

Drizzle it over French toast, pancakes, or even a bowl of oatmeal.

Incorporate it into a seasonal fruit galette or crisp.

Baste or glaze your favorite meat or fish with it.

Add it to some roasted veggies.

The best part is that miso caramel stores beautifully in the fridge, ready to be reheated whenever a salted caramel craving strikes.