This Tangy Brussels Sprout Salad Might Be the Best Side Dish on Your Table

It’s the honest truth of planning a dinner: you pick out a delicious-sounding main dish or two that you’ve had saved on Pinterest for months, but when it comes to the sides, you’re at a loss.

What’s tasty, not overdone, and nutritious, plus something that’ll go with anything? Sometimes, it can feel impossible to figure out. But thanks to the Institute of Culinary Education, you can now add a new side to your rotation.

The Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad With Red Wine Vinegar and Dijon Vinaigrette is all things vibrant, tangy, refreshing, and satisfying, providing you and/or your guests with full stomachs without feeling overindulged. Salads can sometimes get a bad reputation for being boring or basic, though this dish is anything but. The combination of flavors is certain to make an impression.

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad With Red Wine Vinegar and Dijon Vinaigrette | Institute of Culinary Educatio

Sold yet? Chef Norah Kaywin provides us with the recipe—and, yes, it’s simple!

Ingredients

*Note: This recipe serves four.

For the Salad:

1.5 pounds Brussels sprouts

1.5 cups pomegranate seeds

1 cup sliced almonds

1/2 bunch parsley

2 cups Parmesan, grated on a microplane

For the Dressing:

1 tablespoon Dijon

4 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1/2 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Parmesan Crisp:

1.5 cups Parmesan, grated on a microplane

Step-by-Step Instructions

Thinly shave Brussels sprouts using a knife or mandolin.

Gently toast almonds in a dry pan until golden.

Pick the leaves off the parsley and discard the stems.

Make the dressing: In a small mixing bowl, combine the Dijon, red wine vinegar, and maple syrup. While whisking, stream in olive oil until creamy and emulsified. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Make Parmesan crisp: preheat oven to 400°F. Spread grated Parmesan evenly on a silicone mat and bake 4-5 minutes until crispy. Allow to cool and gently break into large pieces to garnish the salad.

Combine Brussels sprouts, pomegranate seeds, almonds, and parsley.

Toss salad gently with the dressing and garnish generously with grated Parmesan. When serving, garnish each salad with an upright Parmesan crisp.

Tips From the Chef

In addition to sharing her tasty recipe, Kaywin also provides tips to ensure your salad-making experience goes to plan:

Slice the Brussels sprouts thinly and wash thoroughly - sometimes sand or dirt can hide in between the layers of the sprout. A salad spinner can be a great option to dry them quickly. Alternatively, lay them out on a kitchen towel to dry while you work on the rest of the recipe.

If deseeding a pomegranate feels intimidating or time-consuming, prepared pomegranate seeds are widely accessible and a lovely option for this salad.

When making the dressing, add all the ingredients except for the oil to a small bowl. Stream the oil in slowly while whisking to achieve a smooth, emulsified effect. You can also use a blender or immersion blender to make easy, emulsified dressings for a crowd.

You can make more recipes like this one at the Institute of Culinary Education’s campuses in Los Angeles and New York City. Learn more about how to enroll on their website.