5 Best Donut Shops in North America, According to Guy Fieri

When you think of Guy Fieri, frosted donuts and colorful crullers probably aren’t the first things that come to mind. While he’s a self-proclaimed lover of savory food, there’s not much the Mayor of Flavortown won’t try—even when it comes to sugary treats.

From American classics like burgers and BBQ to global-inspired dishes like Thai garlic chicken wings, Fieri has sampled just about everything under the sun on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives—and surprisingly, that includes plenty of sweets. Of course, with breakfast being the most important meal of the day, it’s no surprise he’s eaten his fair share of donuts on the show.

And given that he usually leans savory over sweet, his endorsement of these donuts—from jam-filled cake creations to croissant-donut hybrids—carries extra weight. Start your day the Flavortown way by checking out his favorite donut spots across the U.S. and Canada.

Dulce Dough Bakery - St. Simons Island, GA

"Island time" typically refers to slowing down and decompressing, but for Guy Fieri, it might as well mean donuts—at least when it comes to St. Simons Island. On this barrier island in Georgia’s “Golden Isles,” the Mayor of Flavortown gets the full coastal food tour, sampling everything from fried seafood to Southern pulled pork.

But one of the standout bites of his visit—featured in the “From Spicy to Sticky” episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives—came from Dulce Dough Bakery. His first taste there was a rum baba–style donut filled with pineapple jam, known as the Bismarck.

The Baba au Rhum Bismarck is an elevated stuffed donut: soaked in a rum glaze made with two types of rum, brown sugar, and warm spices, filled with caramelized pineapple jam, and topped with pastry cream. “It’s the pineapple that brings it all together,” Fieri said after trying it. While the tropical filling stands out, it’s the buttery, brioche-like dough that takes the treat over the top.

The pastry has built a loyal following—Dulce Dough once removed it from the menu, but brought it back after customer backlash, so it’s still available today. Even if it’s sold out, there are plenty of other options, including the bakery’s pecan sticky bun, which Fieri also tried and described as a heavenly hybrid of a sticky bun and pie.

The Pie Dump - Garland, UT

When in doubt, deep fry it—yes, even the donut. At The Pie Dump in Utah, a nearly century-old local staple, the Maple Bar stands out among its from-scratch pastries: a deep-fried donut topped with smooth maple frosting and finished with crunchy cinnamon crumbs. Known for its old-school comfort food and baked goods made the traditional way, the restaurant has long been a community favorite, with Guy Fieri praising its classic, no-frills approach on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

The highlights of his visit? Unsurprisingly, the French Dip sandwich, but more importantly, the Maple Bar. The donuts are proofed, deep-fried until golden brown, then coated in homemade maple glaze and dipped in cinnamon breadcrumbs for extra crunch.

“This was the only donut I ever liked,” Fieri said, recalling a similar maple bar from a bakery near his childhood home. After trying The Pie Dump’s version, he called the breadcrumb topping “the bomb” and said, “It brings me back to my childhood.”

While the beloved bakery has since closed, its Maple Bar lives on in local memory—and clearly in Fieri’s as well.

Art Is In Bakery - Ottawa, CA

Fieri has never been afraid of a little fusion on the food frontier, and that’s exactly what he found at Art-Is-In Bakery in Ottawa, Canada. There, he tried a one-of-a-kind “cronut” called the O-Towner: a croissant-style donut filled with homemade pistachio cream and topped with raspberry garnishes.

The pastry starts with yeasted dough that’s laminated—meaning layers of butter (about 100 in total) are folded into it repeatedly to create a flaky, croissant-like texture. After deep-frying, it puffs up into dozens of airy layers and is rolled in cinnamon sugar.

But it doesn’t stop there. The bakery fills it with pistachio pastry cream and tops it with raspberry cream and raspberry pearls, turning it into a towering, over-the-top dessert that’s as messy as it is impressive.

Even Fieri, who admits he’s “the least dessert guy you’ve ever seen,” couldn’t get enough of the O-Towner. “That’s the most donut I’ve eaten in the last 40 years,” he said. “This is a destination donut.”

Mojo Donuts and Fried Chicken - Miami, FL

At Mojo Donuts and Fried Chicken in Miami, the Mayor of Flavortown found a menu built for both sweet and savory cravings. The shop is known for its gourmet donuts, with toppings ranging from Fruity Pebbles to Funfetti, alongside crispy fried chicken, all served in a modern counter-service setting that has drawn crowds since 2013—and even more after Fieri featured it on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2018.

On the show, he sampled some of the shop’s most creative offerings, including the Abuelita Donut, a top-selling treat inspired by a century-old recipe and filled with arroz con leche. “I hope my doctor doesn't see this episode,” he joked while biting into the powdered sugar, rice pudding-stuffed creation.

He also tried the Chicken Brulee Sandwich, which stacks a chicken tender, cheese sauce, and bacon bits inside a donut bun with a caramelized, crisped top. “I don't like sweets—I’d eat that whole thing,” Fieri said, surprised by how well the sweet-savory combination worked.

Together, the menu reflects Mojo’s signature approach: classic comfort foods reimagined through a donut-shop lens, with just enough excess to keep Flavortown happy.

While the Miami-area Mojo Donuts and Fried Chicken locations have since closed, the original Mojo Donuts in Pembroke Pines remains open. Founded by Shawn Neifeld, the standalone bakery continues to operate independently, still serving the gourmet donuts that made the brand a South Florida favorite.

Pure Street Food - Calgary, CA

Given that Fieri typically leans savory over sweet, it only feels right to close out this list with a donut that goes firmly in the opposite direction of dessert. At Pure Street Food in Calgary’s First Street Market, he visited a spot known for its chef-driven Vietnamese cuisine, where traditional flavors are given an elevated twist.

On Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri sampled a handful of signature dishes from Chef Lam Pham’s menu, including rich, slow-cooked short rib pho—but one of the more unexpected bites came from the bakery side of the kitchen: pork belly sesame donuts. Instead of a sugary filling, these savory, fried donuts are stuffed with tender roasted pork belly and finished with sesame for a salty, umami-forward punch, often served with a flavorful dipping sauce on the side.

It’s the kind of hybrid bite that blurs the line between comfort food and creativity, and a fitting way to end a list of donuts that prove Flavortown doesn’t always run on sugar.

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