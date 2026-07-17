The 4 Best Places to Order Steak in America, According to Guy Fieri

Flavortown might not be a real municipality, and the mayor of this fictional location might not be a real position, but foodie extraordinaire Guy Fieri is, and always will be, the "real deal." His stamp of approval means everything to fellow foodies, so much so that people will travel far and wide just to sample the cooking Fieri deems "shut the front door, call a neighbor and get a ticket" good.

Needless to say, when the Mayor of Flavortown raves about a steak dish, you don't question it; you take notes and add it to the culinary bucket list! The best part about Fieri's foodie adventures is their versatility. He's not trying one dish made the exact same way; he's sampling a variety of steak dishes, from steak pizza to chicken-fried steak and everything in between. This concept remains consistent throughout Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Get ready to journey to Flavortown, one restaurant and one dish at a time, with the four best places to order steak in America, according to Guy Fieri. Let’s dig in!

Jazz Bistro on 4th - Fairbanks, Alaska

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Churrasco

In search of some off-the-hook churrasco, the Mayor of Flavortown found himself in Fairbanks, Alaska, sampling the transcendent flavors at Jazz Bistro on 4th.

The dish in question features a blend of peppers and spices, complemented by sliced Top Round (London Broil) steak. The meat is pan-fried with onions, olives, and garlic before being plated alongside the sauce for the perfect churrasco; one that Fieri called "flavorful" as he praised Chef Rico for packing so much taste into a single dish.

"If this much flavor is coming out of this little kitchen, you're like the culinary Tony Montana right now, dude."

Butcher's Kitchen Char-B-Que - Reno, Nevada

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Filet Sandwich

If one thing in this life is certain, it's that Big Ed, the chef at Butcher's Kitchen Char-B-Que in Reno, Nevada, makes a mean filet sandwich. Let's break it down.

The marinade is crafted with a variety of herbs and spices reminiscent of Italian dressing, setting the flavor bar very high. What's truly impressive is that Big Ed invented his own tool, "the impresser," to tenderize filet mignon, allowing the marinade to really soak into the cut. The meat is then marinated for four hours before hitting the grill. Provolone is added, and the filet is placed on a toasted bun with peppers, onions, and pepper cheese. Fieri's review?

"This is what you want in a steak sandwich. The real deal. Super impressed. Super impressed."

Dirty Water Dough Co. - Boston, Massachusetts

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Steak and Cola Pizza

Beer IN pizza dough? Steak marinated IN Cola? Only at Dirty Water Dough Co. in Boston, Massachusetts! The recipe was so original, Fieri had no choice but to pay them a visit and try this "steak and cola pizza" for himself.

First, the foundation: the dough. Flour, water, salt, and yeast are added to a mixer along with Dirty Water IPA to create the perfect base. Then come the toppings: steak marinated in soy sauce, garlic, and cola, layered onto the beer dough with provolone and mozzarella. Fieri considers checking this pizza with his luggage as the onions are added and the pie is fired in the oven, and then, voilà!

The celebrity chef was utterly amazed by how well these ingredients came together to become one of the best pizzas he's ever had, saying:

"Bro, you got a pizza here! It's meaty, it's rich, and it's delivered on a crust that is up there with some of the best I've had. Chewy yet tender. I thought, 'it's either going to be a hero or a zero, and that's a hero.'"

Green Mesquite BBQ - Austin, Texas

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Chicken Fried Steak

What could possibly be better than a chicken-fried steak? How about a chicken fried steak perfected at Green Mesquite BBQ in Austin, Texas! Chef Tom Davis knows how to make this dish like nowhere else, and he's been doing it for over 20 years.

The steak is first tossed in milk, then a "sweet pepper" seasoned flour, followed by an egg wash, then back into the flour. Double dip? Yes, please. The coated meat is promptly taken to the fryer, crisped to perfection, and topped with "all kinds of gravy," according to Davis. Add the restaurant's homemade ranch dressing, and you've got yourself a meal of legends.

Fieri himself was especially impressed with the thickness of the batter and Davis' apparent "love affair" with food. Bon Appétit!

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